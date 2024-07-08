Executive Assistant
Volvo Business Services AB / Assistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla assistentjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a professional and skilled Executive Assistant looking for a new challenge?
We are now looking for a professional and experienced Executive Assistant to the SVP Central East & East and to the SVP South West & International, Volvo Financial Services.
The position involves a high level of responsibility and requires commitment, high level of integrity, loyalty and a positive mindset. You will get the opportunity to work together with highly skilled senior colleagues in an exciting, global environment. We offer you a challenging job with a large portion of independence which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders and you will play an important role in making our function work efficiently.
Volvo Financial Services
Volvo Financial Services is the global financial solutions provider for the Volvo Group and its customers and dealers. Our services are important to the Group in terms of customer satisfaction, growth, competitive advantage and product affordability. We offer leasing, installment financing, insurance solutions, rentals, repair and maintenance contracts, dealer financing and many other services, depending on the market. We work closely with each Business Entity of the Volvo Group.
In this position you 'll be a key player in coordinating the overall management agenda and all related activities for the two Senior Vice Presidents of Volvo Financial Services.
Key skills & qualifications
As executive assistant, the most important skills are high level of personal integrity and ability to handle sensitive and confidential information
You need to be comfortable in working independently and working in a high pace in an international environment
You need to be highly structured, very well organized, have excellent communication-, interpersonal- and networking skills
Service-minded and a pro-active mindset
Ability to cooperate smoothly and with the ability to multi-task within the function
Good decision-making skills and attention to details
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong coordination and organization skills.
Language skills - you must be fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English
Good knowledge of the IT systems used within Volvo
Knowledge of Volvo Group organization and administrative routines and systems
Background
We think you have experience from senior assistant roles, preferably also from routines and processes within the finance community.
Are you ready to make a difference?
At VFS we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Financial Services Jobbnummer
8793608