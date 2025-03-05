European Patent Attorney Hardware/Engineering
Cytiva Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Uppsala Visa alla juristjobb i Uppsala
2025-03-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We have an exciting opportunity for a European Patent Attorney (EPA) to work with our expert Intellectual Property team of twentyfive+ employees across the world. The role will be onsite in Uppsala, Sweden and report into Cytiva's IP Leader for Hardware Solutions.
As a European Patent Attorney, you will be intimately involved in building and implementing the IP strategy for protecting some of Cytiva's core product portfolios relating to a range of system platforms and software applications for the bioprocess industry. This will cover all aspects from collaborating closely with R&D and business colleagues in building world class IP protection, to execution of global IP litigations. Do you have a passion for innovation and intellectual property? Then we would love to hear from you.
What you'll do
Lead IP strategy and portfolio management for assigned business areas to ensure that commercially meaningful and enforceable protection is obtained.
Draft and prosecute high quality patent applications.
Perform freedom to operate reviews and minimize exposure to third party IP.
Support IP aspects of business development, licensing, and Merger & Acquisition activities.
Support EPO opposition proceedings and IP enforcement actions.
Provide IP training to R&D, product and marketing teams.
Who you are
Qualified European Patent Attorney
Technical background in mechanical, electrical, or chemical engineering, physics or equivalent.
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Proficiency with other languages is considered a plus.
Experience of devising innovative IP strategies.
Good commercial awareness.
Knowledge of laws, regulations, practices and procedures relating to patent procurement in Europe, US and Asia.
Preferably, experience working in the life sciences or healthcare sector. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9204636