ESG analyst
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-30
About this opportunity
Are you motivated to take part in developing Ericsson's global ESG reporting that strengthens competitive positioning and builds market trust to support business success? Do you want to help create business value and drive sustainable development through transparency and data-driven decisions? Then we have a great opportunity for you at in our Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility unit.
We are looking for an ESG Analyst to contribute to the preparation of external and internal environment, social & governance (ESG) reporting (also known as sustainability reporting), collecting, consolidating, and analyzing ESG data in preparation for statutory reporting and material for internal decision-making. In connection with the annual reporting cycle, the role also involves collaborating with Ericsson's auditors to ensure a smooth assurance process.In addition, the ESG Analyst contributes with input to prioritized ESG surveys, ratings, and rankings, making sure Ericsson is assessed on correct and current information.
What you will do
Contribute to the production of Ericsson's annual Sustainability report, working hands-on with data collection, reconciliation, and analysis - engaging with a multitude of stakeholders in the process.
Support external audit team with collecting and delivering documentation and other audit material.
Collect and prepare material for internal ESG reporting purposes and decision making.
Prepare answers to external ESG surveys, ratings, and rankings, working with internal stakeholders to collect and compile supporting material.
Continuously follow external developments within ESG reporting and analyze implications for Ericsson.
To be successful in this role you have
Relevant university degree (BSc or MSc)
2-3 years' relevant work experience, either in a corporate position working with reporting, internal controls or similar, in a consulting role, or within external auditing/accounting.
Experience from ESG/sustainability reporting frameworks (GRI, SASB, NFRD etc. and ESG ratings (CDP, MSCI, DJSI etc.) is an advantage but not a requirement.
Strong sense of details and an analytical approach.
Ability to work large amounts of information, producing decision useful insights and analysis.
Business level proficiency in English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible. We encourage you to apply!
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
Recruiter: Emelie Bohlin (emelie.bohlin@ericsson.com
)
Placement for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Please note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
