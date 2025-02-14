ERP Platform Solution Architect
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-02-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Background
Alfa Laval is currently on a Digital transformation journey. As part of this transformation, we have created an organization with the purpose of developing and manage a common ERP solution for all of Alfa Laval.
We are applying both agile and phased project methodologies. We are responsible for the development and maintenance of our ERP template and the roll out of our target Microsoft D365 F&O solution and the support of live sites.
We are now recruiting a Platform Solution Architect with focus on D365FO and it 's extended eco-system.
About the job
In your role you will be a key part of the Platform Development Team that assists in building supporting functions, environments and processes.
The Platform Team supports ongoing projects with the continuous delivery pipeline, roles & security, data migration capabilities, automated builds, automated build verification testing, and automated deployment, creating environments for development and production, facilitate the technical aspects of collaboration with third parties, such as service providers and hosting providers.
You will be working tightly with other members of the Platform Team as well as developers and solution specialists in other Agile teams responsible for template and capability development.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
Key responsibilities:
*
Release management
*
Administration in Azure DevOps
*
LCS management - users, security, environment, and monitoring
*
Environment reviews and optimizations
*
Infrastructure support for D365 (database refresh, post actions)
*
Integration setup and monitoring
Who are you?
You have an open mindset and a passion for delivering value in a global context. You are working in a similar role or as a tech lead, technical consultant, or infrastructure specialist. You could also have a background as an ERP developer or Technical Solutions Architect.
What you know
You bring solid experience from the ERP functional field or rollouts in a global context.
*
You have a broad knowledge of the ERP domain
*
5+ years proven record of similar role within ERP, preferable D365 / AX 2012 on an enterprise scale.
*
In depth understanding of business processes
*
Understanding interacting in cross business functions in an international and cross-cultural environment.
*
Strong communication and presentation skills and fluent in English.
*
Curiosity to try new things to continuously find improvements.
*
Industry experience
*
Project Management experience and/or Agile methods and tools is a plus
What we can offer
Participate in one of the largest D365FO rollouts in the industrial sector and supporting the transition to a Digital Enterprise.
We offer you a challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building a broad IT knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
Finally, your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "0222acec47081adc". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9167770