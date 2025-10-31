ERP Financial Specialist
2025-10-31
At Svea Solar, we have a clear vision - to fix the planet. As Sweden's and one of Europe's leading players in energy technology, we are driving the energy transition with solar power and smart energy solutions. We're now expanding our team with a ERP Financial Specialist (1-year parental leave cover). Are you ready to join the Power Shift?
About the role & the teamIn this role you'll take ownership of our financial systems, ensuring they support the business and help us work smarter. This role is perfect for someone who thrives in a fast-moving environment and enjoys working both strategically and operationally.
You'll be our go-to expert for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, focusing on core financial modules such as General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Cash Management, and Fixed Assets. You'll have real impact and the chance to own and influence our ways of working - facilitating seamless financial operations and contributing to our mission of creating a fossil-free future.
This role will report to our CIO and be part of our small ERP team within the IT organization.
This is a 1-year temporary position covering parental leave, ideally starting in mid-February 2025.
Key responsibilities:
Act as system owner and super user for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central within Finance.
Collaborate with our finance and accounting teams to understand business requirements and translate them into effective system solutions
Design, configurate, and customize Business Central modules to align with the organization's financial processes and reporting needs.
Test system updates to ensure accuracy and data integrity.
Provide end-user training, support, and guidance on best practices.
Setup new companies.
Drive continuous improvements to make our ERP setup smarter and more efficient.
Curious to get a feel for the role and our ERP team? Listen to this interview with Caroline, where she shares insights from her work and what it's like to be part of the Power Shift.
Life as a Power Shifter - What do we offer you The opportunity to make an impact - your work directly contributes to fixing the planet and driving the energy transition.
A value-driven workplace - read more about our values here.
The chance to own your results - grow, take responsibility, and power up as both we and the energy industry evolve.
Diversity and inclusivity - different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you can be yourself and contribute with your experiences, identities, and ideas.
Employment benefits - occupational pension, 30 days of vacation, wellness allowance, parking, and more.
Flexibility / hybrid work - work up to two days a week from home. Want to see what life at Svea Solar really looks like? Follow us on Instagram: @LifeAtSveaSolar
Are we a match?We're looking for you who... - Are self-propelled, you have a natural curiosity and a strong desire to solve problems independently. - Have great communication skills, capable of conveying complex information clearly and effectively to various stakeholders.
• Have experience working in finance
• Have experience working with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
• Are fluent in either Swedish or English
It's a plus if you have experience in a start-up/scale-up environment, as we are currently in a phase where many processes can be improved following our rapid growth.
Don't worry if you don't tick every box - nobody does. If this sounds like you, hit apply With us, you'll power up and gain new skills!
Who are weAs Sweden's - and one of Europe's - leading providers of energy tech and solar, we help our customers optimize their energy use with smart, connected solutions. From solar panels to heat pumps, batteries, EV chargers, and software, we're shaping the future of energy. We call it The Power Shift. And the ones driving it? Power Shifters.
About our recruitment process With structured interviews and assessments through Alva Labs, we make sure our recruitment process is fair, inclusive, and unbiased - because diversity is key to innovation!
Read more about our Recruitment process here. Ready to become a Power Shifter? We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait to send yours in! Ersättning
