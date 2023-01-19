ERP Data Analytics Architect
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-01-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Are you a person who knows how to work with data, and how to design and implement data analytics solutions helping users to realize business value out of data?
Do you want to be a part of an exciting global transport transformation journey at Scania?
We are looking for a Data Analytics Architect who will help us to define the strategy for analytics, build sustainable and reliable framework and best practises for developing business intelligence solutions based on leading technologies from SAP, Microsoft and others.
You will
• be a member of an international, multicultural team of passionate professionals working daily in our business and digital core transformation projects
• define high level analytics strategy and roadmap
• evaluate various SAP and non-SAP analytics solutions (eg. SAP BW/4 HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Intelligence, Microsoft cloud BI solutions)
• design architecture of advanced analytics solutions on top of data coming from different enterprise applications and big data sources
• support business users in the evaluation of different methodologies, technologies and ways of working
• be engaged in the design and implementation of a common analytics solution - from collection of data helping understand business requirements to implementation of solutions helping business users to realize value from data
• participate in design and build of a sustainable and reliable framework and best practises in the area of data analytics with the use of SAP, Microsoft and other technologies
• mentor colleagues in the company on how Scania can become more data-driven and efficient with the use of proposed analytics solutions
In order to succeed in this role, we also see that you
• have proven experience as data analytics architect and several years of professional experience in data analytics
• have been working in large scale SAP implementation projects
• have experience in design and implementation of SAP analytics solutions, including cloud based services
• can provide a deep SAP functional and technical expertise in the data analytics area
• can provide leadership and guidance to other colleagues working with data analytics - from business teams and implementation partners
• may have experience from the automotive industry - that would be an advantage
• have good social skills allowing you to communicate with stakeholders in different parts of our company
• have excellent communication skills in English, communication in Swedish is an added plus
Questions?
If you would like to find out more about the position, please contact Jakub Zurek (Group Manager),+46-8-553 736 63. A background check will be a part of the recruitment.
Attach your CV to apply. We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Per agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7362160