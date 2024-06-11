ERP Consultant D365FO
2024-06-11
Exciting Opportunity - Join Us as an Application Consultant!
Are you someone who enjoys having a comprehensive overview of production flows and related processes? Do you understand the manufacturing process from raw material supply to processing and management of by-products? Are you passionate about shaping future work methods for a company's use of production modules within their business system? If your answer is yes, we invite you to be a part of our team.
What You'll Do:
As an Application Consultant, you'll play a pivotal role:
- Understanding and overseeing the entire production process, from raw material sourcing to processing and waste management.
- Collaborating in the creation of innovative work methods for the utilization of production modules in business systems.
- Translating business needs into concrete solutions within the system and actively participating in development, delivery, and training processes.
Your Skills and Experience:
- Expertise in production and production planning processes, with a deep understanding of terminologies and workflows.
- Previous Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations experience
- Familiarity with MES-systems is a plus.
- Proven track record in implementations projects, either as a consultant or on the client side, is advantageous.
- Ability to read and understand specific customer needs, and contribute to business transformation, requirement gathering, configuration, customization, training, and testing.
- Strong project management skills, being able to drive the area you are responsible for and adhere to timelines.
Why Join Us:
Working as an Application Consultant means wearing multiple hats simultaneously. It requires in-depth knowledge of the processes you work with and the ability to understand specific customer needs. You'll be involved in various tasks such as business process analysis, requirement gathering, system configuration, customizations, training, and testing. We value proactive individuals who can drive change and meet deadlines. If you've previously worked in production and production planning, have experience with Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, and have a keen understanding of MES-systems, your application will be highly regarded.
If you are excited about the opportunity to contribute to innovative solutions in the world of production modules, we encourage you to apply!
We are committed to diversity and inclusion and encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply!
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
