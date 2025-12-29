ERP Administrator Specialist
2025-12-29
The opportunity
Join a global team responsible for ensuring functionality and administration of ERP systems for HVDC operations. You will be part of a department dedicated to maintaining and enhancing SAP ERP environments, driving process improvements, and supporting business-critical projects. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and excellence, working together to deliver reliable solutions that enable strategic growth. This role offers the chance to make a significant impact on global operations and shape the future of ERP within HVDC.
How you'll make an impact
Ensure smooth operation and optimal performance of SAP ERP systems.
Act as Local Business Process Owner (LBPO) for your unit, coordinating SAP Key Users and managing local ERP processes.
Lead local SAP projects and rollouts in alignment with the SAP Center of Expertise (CoE).
Collect improvement ideas from Key Users and drive elimination of template deviations.
Manage local user acceptance testing for new functionalities and fixes.
Provide technical guidance, organize on-demand training, and maintain internal documentation.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science, or related field, or equivalent experience.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in SAP ERP administration and process ownership.
Strong understanding of SAP modules, system configuration, and performance optimization.
Experience leading projects and coordinating cross-functional teams.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
Familiarity with compliance frameworks and ERP security best practices.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Tobias Hårdén, tobias.harden@hitachienergy.comw
Recruiting Manager Tobias Hårdén, tobias.harden@hitachienergy.comw

will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
