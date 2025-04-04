Erfaren Servitör/Servitris / Experienced Waiter/Waitress
Hästens Sängar AB / Servitörsjobb / Köping Visa alla servitörsjobb i Köping
2025-04-04
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hästens Sängar AB i Köping
, Täby
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds. Our Köping hotel offers à la carte dining, river-view rooms plus free Wi-Fi and parking. Facilities include a garden, terrace and bar. Västerås city center is within 30 minutes' drive and Köping Train Station is 1640 feet from Hotell Gillet. Arboga town center is a 20-minute drive away. The larger city of Eskilstuna is within 40 minutes' drive.
About the role:
We are looking for an experienced Waiter/Waitress to join our fast-paced environment. At Hästens, you will work in a dynamic environment providing excellent service
Responsibilities
• Taking orders and serving food/drinks * Running food to tables and clearing between courses * Ensuring tables are clean, well set, and guests are looked after * Helping create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for every guest * Working as part of a team
Skills and requirements:
A minimum of 5 years experience
Meticulous and can work under pressure
Team player
Accurate and has an eye for detail
Application process:
If you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your CV with a short cover letter. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Compensation & Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program.
Commitment Hästens Beds is committed to providing an equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, or Veteran status. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Jobbnummer
9267820