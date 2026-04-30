EPM Architect - Onestream
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
At Digital Finance, we sit at the intersection of finance, technology, and data, enabling smarter decision-making across the business. As part of PADD FF (Platform & Digital - Finance Foundations), we are responsible for building and evolving the core digital platforms that support Finance globally.
Our mission is to modernize financial processes, ensure high-quality and trusted data, and provide scalable digital solutions that enable transparency, agility, and insight. Working closely with Finance leadership, IT, and digital stakeholders, we play a key role in driving financial transformation and long-term platform sustainability.
Joining us means becoming part of a collaborative, forward-looking environment where finance expertise and digital innovation go hand in hand.
What you'll do
As an Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Architect, you will act as the technical and functional owner of our OneStream EPM platform, shaping both its current capabilities and future roadmap. You will operate at the crossroads of Finance and Technology, partnering closely with senior stakeholders to ensure the platform supports strategic business needs.
You will:
Own the end-to-end architecture, design, and evolution of the OneStream EPM platform
Partner with the CFO, Finance Leadership Team, and Digital stakeholders to translate business and financial requirements into robust system solutions
Lead the design and implementation of OneStream solutions covering consolidation, planning, forecasting, reporting, and analytics
Drive optimization of core finance processes such as financial close, management reporting, and forecasting
Define and govern EPM standards, metadata models, and data quality frameworks
Design and oversee integrations between OneStream, ERP systems, data warehouses, and other enterprise platforms
Manage upgrades, enhancements, performance tuning, and technical troubleshooting
Provide guidance and technical leadership to developers, analysts, and business users to ensure best-in-class platform adoption
Support strategic initiatives related to finance transformation and data modernization, including vendor coordination and structured handovers
What you'll bring
To succeed in this role, you bring strong EPM expertise combined with the ability to work confidently with senior finance stakeholders and complex digital landscapes.
You have:
10+ years of experience in Enterprise Performance Management, with deep hands-on expertise in OneStream
Strong understanding of financial consolidation, FP&A processes, and accounting principles
Proven experience working with CFO-level and Finance Leadership stakeholders
Solid hands-on knowledge of OneStream components such as Cube Views, Dashboards, Business Rules (VB.NET), Workflows, Data Integration, and Reporting
Experience designing scalable EPM architecture and managing complex enterprise environments
Good understanding of enterprise integration patterns, data governance, and platform lifecycle management
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to bridge finance and technology perspectives
Nice to have:
OneStream Certification (OneStream Certified Professional)
Experience migrating from legacy EPM tools (e.g. HFM) to OneStream
Knowledge of VBA, C#, Azure, SQL, Data Lake technologies, or BI/analytics platforms
Academic background in Finance, Accounting, Information Systems, or similar
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80015-44149571". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9886744