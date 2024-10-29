Epic Owner - Traction
2024-10-29
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
About us:
Our domain focuses on delivering advanced traction solutions that ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety across all driving conditions. We aim to provide drivers with a seamless and responsive experience, integrating traction control with vehicle dynamics for superior handling and stability. Our solutions serve all truck brands within the Volvo AB group, ensuring consistency and reliability. Our core components include software platforms for traction control, integration with various ECUs, and advanced sensor systems. We collaborate with external partners for hardware, while most software development is done in-house to maintain high standards and adaptability.
We are now looking for a senior epic owner with passion to lead both technology and people. To develop technology for sustainable and pioneering electronic and software products and services for future transport solutions. So, do people see you as a leader? Do you enjoy stepping out of the box and trying new ideas? Are you passionate about technology and people? If yes, then you are at the right place!
What is the job?
You will lead product initiatives within the domain of traction control. As an Epic Owner, you'll act as a spider in the web, securing that the scope is clear for all contributing teams. You'll manage risk mitigation and high-level time planning to align engineering efforts seamlessly. We believe that it's crucial to have a passion for the product and a sense of ownership for the overall traction functionality, understanding customer needs and identifying opportunities that enhance vehicle performance and safety. You will collaborate with the Traction software function development team and other teams across the organization to achieve epic goals, from shaping technology strategies to delivering solutions that meet customer expectations.
You will be part of the VMM Performance and Prediction team, playing a key role in defining the vision and strategy for VMM. Together, we strive to deliver our products while continuously improving ourselves and supporting others.
Who are you?
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.
* Solid background in software and hardware engineering development, with deep knowledge of project management.
* 5+ years of experience in running epics or projects in automotive domain, or similar.
* Experience in the automotive industry is highly desirable.
* Strong drive, energy, and customer focus.
* Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
* Ability to take accountability and drive activities both within and outside your own organization.
* Quick learner with a go-getter attitude, thriving in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
In order for you to succeed in this role, you should have actively worked with:
* Budget Management: Planning and controlling the project budget to ensure financial resources are used efficiently.
* Technical Proficiency: Using project management tools like Microsoft Project, Jira, requirements tools like SE tool.
* Risk Management: Identifying potential risks and developing strategies to mitigate them.
* Communication: Clearly conveying information to team members and stakeholders.
* Leadership: Motivating and guiding the team towards achieving project goals.
* Time Management: Prioritizing tasks and managing time effectively to meet deadlines.
* Problem-Solving: Addressing challenges and finding effective solutions.
* Team Management: Coordinating and managing team dynamics to ensure collaboration.
What can we offer you?
Joining our team at Vehicle Motion Management in Gothenburg, you will be part of a work environment based on trust and cooperation. We believe in personal development within a humble and friendly atmosphere while developing world-class Vehicle motion management functions for our Volvo group products incl Trucks, buses, Construction equipment.
We offer an exciting and global working environment where you will interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures and can influence the development of our future products.
If you are ready to make a difference on a global scale, working with cutting-edge technologies and collaborative teams, apply now and be part of shaping the future of transport solutions.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
For additional information about the role, contact Yashaswini Mannerfelt, Group Manager Performance & Prediction at: yashaswini.s@volvo.com
Last application date: 14th November 2024.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
