2023-07-14
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for a Environmental Engineer join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a" First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective, and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the job
You will serve a key role in the governance regarding the care and protection of the outer environment. This position revolves around ensuring compliance with environmental legislation, permits and control program during construction. The role is a part of the HSE construction organization and will be based at the NOVO construction site in Torslanda.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Ensure compliance with relevant environmental legislation
- Ensure that environmental aspects are understood and addressed within the NOVO construction organization
- Implementation of routines and processes to ensure environmental compliance for the construction site
- Environmental controls in accordance with control program and permits
- Coordinate internal environmental inspections on-site and follow up of non-conformities
The ability to execute on complex and comprehensive tasks in a developing industry is key, as you will be working on a site that will be under construction while also preparing to transform it into a world-class battery manufacturing site. This is an opportunity to be a key function in the HSE-organization from the very beginning!
We believe that you have:
- University (or advanced) degree within environmental engineering or similar
- 5+ years working experience within the environmental field IN SWEDEN (this is a must-have), and good working knowledge of Swedish environmental legislation
- 5+ years of working experience is in manufacturing, chemical, or construction industry
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Working business-level reading, writing, and speaking proficiency in Swedish
Preferred:
- Knowledge in managing construction site environmental permits and control program
- Knowledge from working with contaminated land and PFAS
- Project management skills
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
