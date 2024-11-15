Entry Level Detector Scientist - Beam Monitors
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking to add an entry level Detector Scientist for Beam Monitors to our Detector Group. The Detector Group at ESS has the responsibility for designing, building, testing, commissioning and installing all of the neutron detectors which allow our researchers to "see" their experiments using our neutrons. As our next Beam Monitor Detector Scientist, you'll be part of ESS's largest and most critical projects and you'll play a pivotal role in delivering state-of-the-art neutron beam monitors for the cutting-edge ESS beam lines.
Working alongside world-class scientists, engineers, and technicians, you'll be at the forefront of in-house development and construction of detector systems. This interesting and unique role, gives you the opportunity to develop and deploy novel neutron beam monitors and other detectors, participate in experimental campaigns to evaluate their performance, perform data processing and analysis, and conduct detector simulations. You'll also work on the integration of detector systems, where you'll collaborate closely with engineers and technicians to ensure the seamless integration. Additionally, you'll provide support during the installation, commissioning, and operation phases, ensuring the smooth functioning of the detector systems. This multifaceted role combines hands-on development, experimental work, data analysis, and system integration, offering a dynamic and challenging environment for you to thrive.
Adhering to best practices, safety directives, and professional conduct standards, you'll also meticulously document all efforts while nurturing networks of suppliers, collaborators, and partners.
The position is for a fixed-term period of three (3) years and is based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden with frequent travels at other collaborating partners and neutron science centers for testing and evaluating beam monitors.
About you:
Our ideal candidate for this role will hold a PhD in physics or engineering, and can demonstrate a strong academic background in the field. Your expertise should encompass detector instrumentation and detector R&D, particularly in gaseous detector technologies -although proficiency in other detector technologies will also be considered. While experience in neutron scattering and neutron detector technologies is advantageous, it is not mandatory. However, you should possess the hands-on practical skills necessary to prepare experimental setups for detector performance evaluation (including beam tests).
Proficiency in data analysis and programming is essential, with a preference for experience in Python and C/C++. Additionally, familiarity with detector simulation software such as GEANT4, GARFIELD, FLUKA, etc., is highly desirable. Prior experience with finite element method software such as COMSOL or ANSYS is advantageous, but not a strict necessity.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are vital for effective collaboration with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff within a multidisciplinary team where everyone is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-48648 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Technical Recruiter - on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For more information about the role, please contact the hiring manager on john.segal@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
