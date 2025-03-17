Enticing opportunity as Program manager at Saab
2025-03-17
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
Since Saab was founded, we have strived to keep people and society safe. As the world around us is getting more polarized, our mission is more important than ever. If you want to join us on our journey, this is your opportunity as we currently seek a Program Manager for our Business Unit Ground Combat Program & Project Management team for the Carl-Gustaf system and AT4 family.
As a Program Manager, you will be responsible for executing on contracts (customer orders) with product deliveries to one or several Ground Combat markets internationally. The execution may also involve transferring technology and knowledge for license manufacturing to partners internationally.
Saab is growing and Ground Combat in particular, expect the growth journey to continue for years to come. Therefore, we hope that you as an applicant, have the ambition to stay with us and grow together. I return, we offer you a varied role with new challenges along the way, where your responsibility, together with skilled colleagues, will be to lead us forward.
Your role includes:
* Ensuring that the time schedule, budget, product quality and other contractual commitments agreed with the customer are kept.
* Leading your program teams, consisting of members from for example production, procurement, development and quality, to ensure the progress of the execution at hand.
* Initiating, maintaining and developing relationships internally and with the customers.
* Participating and leading activities with focus on continuous improvements within the Program & Project Management of Ground Combat.
* Frequently needed; travel nationally and internationally.
Your Profile
We believe that you would describe yourself as a self-motivated team player with a strong drive to deliver and grow.
You need to be comfortable in a role that leads complex contracts that generally have been assigned high corporate priority.
You also understand from experience the importance of building relationships with internal and external stakeholders where cultural awareness working with stakeholders globally is key.
Knowledge and Skills desired:
* Great people skills and a team player mindset with the drive to deliver and learn
* Well-developed project management skills (from a technical environment is a big plus)
* A degree in a technical, financial, managerial or similar field is an advantage
* Advanced communication and presentation skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Experience from cross functional work with stakeholders from many different departments
* Experience from working closely with customers, internal or external
* Cultural awareness working with stakeholders globally.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
