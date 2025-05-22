Enterprise Architect - Logistic, Fulfillment & Supply Chain
Job Description
We at H&M Group, have a vision to liberate fashion for the many. Our Enterprise Architecture team helps align and enable business and tech, provide holistic architecture direction and governance, balancing the long-term and the short-term. Using robust frameworks and best practices they support an effective and efficient tech delivery.
To strengthen our team, we are now hiring more Enterprise Architects to further level up our support to business and tech in several areas.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Our architecture landscape is structured into key segments, with Logistic, Fulfillment & Supply Chain Solutions playing a pivotal role evolving the ecosystem with industry best practices in alignment with H&M Business goals.
As an Enterprise Architect - Logistic, Fulfillment & Supply Chain, you will shape the future of our global supply chain ecosystem, ensuring seamless alignment between business strategy and technology execution. You will work cross-functionally to define, optimize, and evolve our Logistic & supply chain technology landscape across all touchpoints.
You will:
Architect and lead the design of Logistic, Fulfillment & Supply Chain technology solutions, ensuring they align with business strategies and operational transformation initiatives to enhance transportation, trade, warehousing, order fulfillment, and returns processing.
Identify cross-dependencies and guide the organization through business and technology capability changes, optimizing processes, data flows, and system integrations to enable seamless logistics operations.
Advise and influence stakeholders, providing strategic guidance on investment decisions, assessing options, risks, costs vs. benefits, and business impact to drive informed prioritization.
Shape the future of supply chain technology, evaluating new operating models, emerging technologies (AI, IoT, automation, digital twins, RPA), and industry trends to optimize business and logistics workflows.
Continuously improve the tech landscape, reducing technical debt, modernizing the application portfolio, and enhancing end-to-end business value in supply chain and fulfillment ecosystems.
Lead enterprise architecture practices, supporting architects, engineers, and delivery teams in defining current-state architectures, integration roadmaps, and solution designs to ensure scalability and resilience.
Establish and maintain architecture governance, developing frameworks, templates, principles, and standards that facilitate best practices and foster an architecture-driven mindset across the organization.
Ensure alignment of the Supply Chain & Fulfillment architecture with the broader enterprise landscape, setting intentional architecture roadmaps based on capability maps, value streams, processes, and business objectives.
Drive business outcomes by facilitating and orchestrating segment architecture decisions, ensuring technology investments deliver measurable impact in logistics, fulfillment, and global trade operations.
YOU'LL WORK WITH
As an Enterprise Architect, you will collaborate closely with business stakeholders, architects across different segments, ensuring seamless integration between Logistic, Fulfillment & Supply Chain with the broader enterprise architecture. You will work alongside Solution Architects, Enterprise Architects, and System Architects to define, optimize, and evolve our Logistic & supply chain technology landscape while ensuring alignment with enterprise-wide strategies.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, computer science, technology, or a related field-or equivalent work experience. Certifications in Enterprise Architecture frameworks (e.g., TOGAF) are a plus.
15+ years of experience in software engineering, business technology, or related roles, including 10+ years in a Solution or Enterprise Architecture capacity.
Proven experience in designing and optimizing supply chain and fulfillment solutions in global, consumer-goods organizations.
Strong expertise in Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Order Management Systems (OMS), and Trade Compliance Solutions.
Hands-on experience with carrier integrations, last-mile delivery, reverse logistics, AI-powered planning, and IoT-driven warehouse automation.
Experience in cloud-based supply chain platforms, API-driven ecosystems, and event-driven architectures to enable scalable and resilient logistics operations.
Expertise in real-time visibility, predictive analytics, robotics, RPA, and digital twins to optimize fulfillment and logistics workflows.
Strong ability to define and implement enterprise architecture principles, standards, and governance frameworks.
Deep understanding of regulatory, environmental, and efficiency standards in global logistics and trade.
Experience in architecture governance and formulating architecture principles, standards, guardrails etc.
And people who are...
Strategic visionaries, shaping the future-state architecture to support business growth
Collaborative partners, working across segments to ensure alignment and seamless integration.
Analytical thinkers, who can assess complex systems and provide clear, actionable insights.
Technology leaders, staying ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies to drive innovation.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
