English Speaking B2B Sales!
Nordic Motor Sport AB / Säljarjobb / Kalmar Visa alla säljarjobb i Kalmar
2024-08-13
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Motor Sport AB i Kalmar
Sales Representative for Engine Optimization - Targeting UK and US Customers with Excellent Commissions
Are you a passionate salesperson? Do you excel at building relationships and want to work with customers in the UK and US markets? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
About Us: We are a leading company in engine optimization and chip tuning, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance. With a growing presence in both the UK and US markets, we are looking for a motivated sales representative to help us expand our customer base further.
Key Responsibilities:
Proactively identify and reach out to potential customers in the UK and US who are interested in engine optimization.
Effectively present our services, offering tailored solutions to meet each customer's specific needs.
Build and maintain long-term relationships with both new and existing customers.
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop and execute sales strategies targeting the UK and US markets.
What We Offer:
Highly attractive commission structure with no upper limit - the more you sell, the more you earn!
Comprehensive training and support from our experienced team.
Opportunity to work with a strong brand and high-quality products.
Flexible working conditions with the ability to manage your own time and work remotely.
Potential for career advancement as we continue to expand.
Your Profile:
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Ability to work independently and drive sales to meet high targets.
Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build trust and rapport with UK and US customers.
Apply Now: Are you ready to take on a new challenge and build a rewarding career where your sales achievements are recognized and rewarded? Send your CV and a cover letter to info@nmstuning.se
, explaining why you are the perfect fit for this role.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12
E-post: info@nmstuning.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Motor Sport AB
(org.nr 559380-1813)
Franska Vägen 24 (visa karta
)
393 56 KALMAR Jobbnummer
8836791