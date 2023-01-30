Engineering planner
2023-01-30
Your role
We need to strengthen our planning ability within the SMRA organisation. As SMRA engineering planner, you will support the engineering managers and the project managers with project and resource planning within our special mission and regional aircraft projects.
You will be a team member of the SMRA engineering management team that provide the SMRA organisation with design documentation for all its projects and programs. The engineers are working with design of Avionics, Aircraft structures, System Installation and General Vehicle systems.
You will work closely with line managers, project leaders and other planner functions to establish and follow up project schedules and resource needs. You have an interest in leadership and like to support people in our line organization and projects.
Your main tasks are to:
*
Collect, put together and analyse information regarding the different projects and programs to perform and optimize a resource plan for the engineering department
*
Create and maintain the overall picture of resource demand within and outside of the SMRA organisation.
*
Monitor and understand the project status and project's dependencies/synergies/connections and if needed give input to priorities
*
Continue to implement and develop routines regarding resource planning and monitoring
*
Give support regarding planning to line management
Your profile
You enjoy working with people, you are communicative, self-driven and like digging into details without losing the overall picture. You get energy from motivating others to work with their planning and to work together to achieve our common goals. You have a problem solution oriented mind-set. You are interested in planning, leadership and project management.
Required skills:
*
Good social and communication skills
*
Interest in leadership
*
Structured, self-driven and creative, taking initiatives
*
English, verbal and written
*
Skilled in Excel
Desired skills, but not a prerequisite:
*
Experience from planning within projects, production or similar areas
*
Experience of engineering work
*
Antura, Microsoft Project, or similar planning tool
*
Relevant bachelor degree or equivalent experience
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
You will be a key member of the department Special Mission & Regional Aircraft that is a part of the business unit Aviation Services within the business area Aeronautics.
The department consists of about 260 employees mainly placed in Tannefors, Linköping. However, we also have people in USA and other countries where customers operate our aircraft. We are an integrated part of the programs for Special Mission Aircrafts and we have the direct contract responsibility for our civil aircraft operators and owners.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
