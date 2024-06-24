Engineering Manager Industry
2024-06-24
Would you like to contribute your technical expertise to our exciting industrial projects? Do you also have experience in a technical coordination role? Then the position of Engineering Manager could be the next step in your career!
(We are looking for several people for this position.)
JOIN US IN CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING IN GOTHENBURG
Our department, consisting of approximately 60 employees, includes piping designers, structural engineers, calculation engineers, and system administrators working on the design of various industrial and energy facilities. Our work often involves comprehensive commitments, participating in all stages from feasibility studies, preliminary design, detailed design, and procurement to construction management, inspection, and final approval. Our major clients operate in petrochemicals/refineries, energy plants, and pulp and paper industries. Through our expertise, we support our clients in meeting current industrial standards. COWI is highly trusted by our clients, which has recently led to winning several large, long-term projects. These projects are mainly executed as EPC'm and are aimed at both international and national clients.
LEAD THE DEVELOPMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING
In this role as an Engineering Manager, you will have overarching technical responsibility in the projects and become part of our global team of experts. You will work closely with division management, employees, project managers, and clients. Your main tasks are to coordinate all disciplines and manage your projects to ensure continued success and positive outcomes by achieving set goals.
Responsibilities
Manage and control the design work
Facilitate the coordination of design work between different disciplines
Be responsible for the schedule and budget
Plan with project managers and discipline project managers
Provide ongoing reporting to the project manager
Participate in necessary internal and external work meetings
Lead the technical forum where technical decisions are made
Review technical documents, drawings, and specifications
Participate in technical reviews with clients
Dedicate your own time to tasks within the project
Review and approve documents within your discipline
Our employees are our greatest asset. It is our staff who make the projects successful. At COWI, you get a unique opportunity to learn from the best and develop your potential, and you get to participate in shaping the society of the future. Together with your manager, you will create a plan for your own development, and you will have the opportunity to build your expertise day by day in both local and global projects.
YOUR EXPERTISE. OUR TEAM. TOGETHER WE SHAPE THE FUTURE
Your expertise is the key to our success. We work across borders and within different business areas, sharing our knowledge and building strong relationships with customers and colleagues. You contribute your expertise while having the opportunity to learn from the best in the field.
To succeed in this role, you need to be motivated by being the central coordinator with many points of contact. You focus on the technical solutions of the projects and feel confident in making necessary decisions within your area of responsibility. As a person, you are an attentive team player with the skills to coordinate technically challenging projects in an industry you are passionate about.
To be suitable for this position, you also need to:
Have relevant technical education equivalent to at least a bachelor's degree in mechanical/energy engineering or similar
Have at least five years of experience in the industry, either from another consulting engineering firm or from technical projects in the construction sector
Have previously held some form of technical coordination role
Be fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS?
Then you can contact Krister Thudén, Group Manager, Gothenburg at tel. 010 850 23 75, or Andreas Ekeblad, Group Manager, Stenungsund at tel. 010 850 24 86.
