Engineering Manager
Voi Technology AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gävle
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As an Engineering Manager at Voi, you will lead and support two small cross-functional product teams - Fleet Care and Fleet Management - together responsible for the software that powers our fleet operations. This includes apps used both on the streets and in our warehouses, powered by complex optimisation algorithms and machine learning. You will report directly to the CTO and work closely with Product and other R&D leaders to ensure high-quality delivery while fostering a positive, empowering and collaborative team culture. This is an excellent opportunity to combine technical depth with people leadership and have a tangible impact on the micromobility industry.
Lead and support the Fleet Care and Fleet Management engineering teams, developing our apps and tools that keep our fleet of vehicles running smoothly.
Partner with Product to define roadmaps, set goals and drive high-quality delivery, balancing short-term operational needs, continuous learning and iteration, and long-term technical vision.
Champion engineering excellence by guiding architectural decisions, fostering good development practices and promoting continuous improvement to maintain a sustainably rapid delivery pace in a complex business environment.
Drive and facilitate a shift of our core data models and software architecture in the operations area.
Coach and develop engineers, supporting their growth through feedback, mentorship and clear expectations.
Drive cross-team initiatives and shared technical efforts across our broader R&D organisation.
Actively foster and improve AI-assisted development methods and tooling within the team and across the R&D organisation.
Contribute to a well-functioning and collaborative engineering culture aligned with Voi's company values, and be a driver for diversity, inclusion and psychological safety within your teams.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
You are an empowering engineering leader who combines a strong technical foundation with a people-first mindset. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, evolving environment, and you know how to create clarity, enable good decisions and help your teams do their best work.
Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
5+ years of hands-on experience with modern tech stacks, building reliable and complex software in a fast-paced environment.
2+ years of experience managing software engineering teams, with a strong focus on empowerment, collaboration and delivery.
Ability to engage in technical discussions, understand trade-offs and guide technical decisions together with your team.
Eagerness to explore and apply the potential of AI both to your own work and that of the team.
Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Don't meet every requirement? If you are excited about this role and our mission, and have relevant, transferable skills, we encourage you to apply - even if you don't check every box.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options programme.
Enjoy unlimited free Voi rides and a dog-friendly office (where applicable).
Work together with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal.
Join the micromobility revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7617099-1976436". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://careers.voi.com
Sveavägen 56E (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9886320