2025-05-30
As our Engineering Manager for Data, Machine Learning and Platform your main focus will be to drive Hemnet's AI and Machine Learning strategy, both within product development and across the entire company. You'll be the go-to representative for data and machine learning within product development to ensure that we maximize our capabilities in these areas. Collaboration is crucial as you'll work with various teams to explore data and ML applications and drive innovation company-wide.
Furthermore, you'll focus on enhancing the developer experience and operational efficiency, utilizing metrics such as Dora and Flow to make our engineers' work smoother. Above all, you'll be an engaging, caring, and forward-leaning leader for your team. Last application day is June 9th
Your role will include:
Leadership & Team Development: Leading and mentoring teams with a focus on growth, continuous improvement, and skill development through regular 1:1s, performance management, and coaching.
Technical Strategy & Delivery: Ensuring high-quality, sustainable delivery of product & tech changes in a fast-paced, iterative environment, where testing and continuous integration are naturally embedded in development.
Driving innovation: Stay in the forefront of AI development, drive Hemnet's AI and Machine Learning strategy, both within product development and across the entire company.
Who you are:Background: A leader with a technical foundation, ideally from tech-native, mid-sized companies where you've honed your skills across different environments. Preferably you are used to working with efficiency metrics like DORA and Flow to improve efficiency across the organization.
Experience & Mindset: You have worked a few years with AI, Machine learning and Data and you have an innovative mindset where your knowledge in the field is used to develop the whole company. You are also skilled in managing continuous improvement and rapid-release cycles. We believe you bring a pragmatic, flexible approach with an inner drive to deliver, make decisions, and adapt to new challenges.
Leadership Style: You embody a coaching, supportive, and collaborative leadership style that encourages autonomy and self-management. You lead with curiosity and a strong commitment to fostering an engineering-centric, team-first culture.
Your Competencies:
Experience in people management, performance growth, and team coaching.
Technical background, ideally with hands-on experience as a software engineer, with Python as a plus.
A pragmatic, "doer" mentality with confidence in decision-making.
A good communicator with the ability to make the whole company understand what the new technology can bring
Your career at Hemnet
If you're ready to take on a key leadership role in a forward-thinking, engineering and product-centric domain, this is the perfect career step for you. Here, you'll find a supportive environment that fosters your professional development, with plenty of opportunities for learning, collaboration, and fun along the way. As Sweden's most popular property portal, Hemnet has been part of life's major milestones since 1998, helping millions find their homes. In an environment that combines the stability of an established company with a culture that values every voice, you will help shape the future of property sales across Sweden. A Hybrid Way of Working Our vibrant office in central Stockholm is the hub of our collaboration and culture, providing a lively space that fosters team spirit. We come together in the office three days a week, with two flexible remote days. To be part of our team, it's essential to be based in or near Stockholm. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09
