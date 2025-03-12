Engineering Manager
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla chefsjobb i Älmhult
2025-03-12
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Engineering Manager - RA Consumer Packaged Goods, Food at IKEA of Sweden
Default
Älmhult, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
•
Job Description
Welcome to Älmhult, the home of IKEA of Sweden. This is where we design and develop our entire customer offer, working closely with colleagues across the value chain to meet our customers' daily needs. This is where our culture and values were shaped and are still developing. It is a vibrant hub of diverse nationalities and cultures.
Food plays an essential part in the IKEA experience and our Swedish heritage. It's often the first connection with IKEA, with 710 million visitors each year to IKEA restaurants and the Swedish Food Market.
Our engineering team in the Range Area (RA) Consumer Packaged Goods, who develop products offered at IKEA Swedish Food Markets, is dedicated to creating the best possible products at the best price. This includes ensuring product safety, meeting regulatory requirements, delivering top-notch packaging solutions, and enhancing sustainability. Our engineers focus on every detail to ensure excellence and affordability in our offerings.
We're on an exciting journey to continually enhance our food offerings, making them good for both people and the planet
The Engineering Manager:
Is an experienced leader within engineering with a proven record of product development and business development and performance over time in a similar context.
Has a deep interest, knowledge and heart for engineering and innovation, leading both business and people together.
Leads the product development of the Range Area efficiently and effectively by collaborating with Product Engineering colleagues in other parts of the business and working close to your team.
Leads topics across organisations and together with stakeholders to recognise opportunities throughout the whole value chain.
Is used to prioritise and simplify for your teams and organisation for the best use of time and resources.
Brings experience from a global organisation, navigating different requirements and standards across various markets.
We believe you have value-based leadership, and you lead by example every day. You lead, build and develop the engineering team based on strong business acumen. You have a mindset focused on development, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers. Leading with trust and giving space for people to take own initiatives comes naturally to you. At the same time, you can give clarity and direction, and you are confident taking both easy and challenging decisions, all with a clear mission to create the best preconditions for engineering activities.
The Engineering Manager is crucial for the development of the business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is important.
By joining us, you will be part of passionate food lovers dedicated to creating delicious, healthy, and sustainable food for the many people. Together, we aim to drive positive change within the food industry, creating better products that benefit both people and the planet.
You will thrive in a high-paced environment where creativity and efficiency are valued. You'll work within a global organisation, providing growth and development opportunities.
Join us in this exciting journey!
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in
Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 23 March. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9218044