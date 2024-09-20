Engineering Manager
2024-09-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where You'll Belong
Climate change is the ultimate safety test. Therefore, we at Volvo Cars are committed to fully master energy both in our vehicle as well as building our new business vertical Energy Solutions. Are you an innovative and engaged leader that wants to contribute? Then you should take the chance to join Propulsion and Energy, the heart of Electrification and Energy engineering at Volvo Cars.
The role as Engineering Manager for AC charging software is a unique opportunity to take the step into our Energy management department and contribute to future business direction. You will lead a team of extremely competent and highly motivated co-workers, in a growing, forward-thinking and dynamic work environment.
What You'll do
Your primary responsibility will be to inspire and lead our teams towards new innovative solutions ahead. Together with your teams, your focus is to secure well-balanced and quality assured software and system design for AC charging. You will have close cooperation with our suppliers, ensuring timely and quality assured products together with your team.
You ensure the work environment for the teams and set objectives, do performance reviews and salary settings for your team members. You will make sure your team progress regarding competence development to keep in line with our long-term technical strategies.
You will also contribute with a strong sense of software culture and business acumen in management forums as well in co-operations with colleagues, team members and suppliers.
Competence is Important
• M.Sc. or equivalent technical experience
• Experienced in Product Development
• Experienced in Embedded Software Development
• Beneficial - knowledge in Energy and/or E-mobility
• Minimum 5 years Leadership experience
• Driving license is required
Personality is Key
You enjoy working in an environment where you feel you can make a difference. You have solid communication skills creating clarity and motivation for the teams around you. We also see that you have the personal skills to lead through people, listen, coach and guide to motivate and create new solutions together with and engaged teams.
You apply creative thinking, never hesitate to think outside the box and use data to efficiently bring you forward. And right now, you are looking for a bigger challenge to advance within.
How to Learn More and Apply
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Caroline Kjellin (Head of Energy Management), caroline.kjellin@volvocars.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter no later than 6th of October.
