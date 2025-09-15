Engineering Manager - SaaS, Lund
2025-09-15
Are you passionate about leading full-stack software as a service development and driving both technical and business success? If you thrive on inspiring teams toward a common goal and have a strategic, action-oriented mindset, we have the perfect role for you!
Your Future Team
At Axis, we're constantly innovating to make the world safer and smarter. From our powerful Linux-based operating system, AXIS OS, to cloud-based applications and services, our software solutions span the entire stack, with our cutting-edge edge devices at the core. Everything we build is rooted in openness, transparency, and cybersecurity.
As an Engineering Manager, you'll be leading a full-stack team of 10-20 software engineers, all based in Sweden. The team works in an agile DevOps setup and delivers SaaS solutions. It's a mix of engineers who are already on the team and new hires that you'll be responsible for recruiting and onboarding yourself. Your team takes core technologies, everything from networking and connectivity to streaming, storage, AI, and event management and turns them into intuitive, reliable experiences that users really enjoy.
You'll be involved in every stage of development, from brainstorming ideas to delivering impactful software solutions. At Axis, you'll have access to the tools, infrastructure, and support you need to grow-both as a leader and as part of a team making a real difference.
What will you do?
As a Software Manager, you'll lead a team developing software components across the entire stack. Your key responsibilities will include:
* Leading, inspiring, and growing your team.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative solutions.
* Ensuring your team has the skills and resources to tackle current and future challenges.
* Fostering a culture of trust, openness, and pride in our work.
* Working closely with product managers, UX and stakeholders to align on priorities.
* Handling leadership tasks like performance reviews, salary discussions, recruitment, budgeting, and team development.
Who are you?
You're a technically driven leader with experience managing strategic and technical initiatives. You excel at creating a safe and supportive environment, coaching your team, giving constructive feedback, and fostering collaboration. Taking initiative and driving projects to completion comes naturally to you.
You balance listening with decision-making, creating enthusiasm and engagement within your team. Open-minded, empathetic, and cooperative, you thrive in leadership roles and build strong relationships with colleagues, customers, and external partners.
Required skills and experience:
* Proven experience building and leading Agile software development teams delivering Saas Solutions.
* Passion for software development and a solid understanding of software architecture.
* A genuine interest in great user experience.
* A commitment to personal growth as a leader and manager.
* Proficiency in English and Swedish.
* A degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Bonus Points For:
* Experience with hybrid solutions combining edge technologies and cloud services.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle. To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application! If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Vladimir Karadzic at +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application!
