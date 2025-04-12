Engineering Manager - Mobile Apps
Flightradar24 AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flightradar24 AB i Stockholm
Flightradar24 is one of Stockholm's most successful growth-stage tech companies, with over 5 million daily users. Our app is the world's most popular flight tracking service and regularly ranks at the top of the App Store and Google Play charts. Alongside our consumer-facing products, we offer a wide range of commercial services, trusted by many of the biggest names in aviation.
To help us build the future of flight tracking, we are looking for an experienced and collaborative Engineering Manager to lead our native mobile development team for iOS and Android.
The position requires that you are able to work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Reallocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Lead, coach and mentor two native apps development teams: iOS and Android.
Drive continuous improvement and delivery, focusing on quality and timeliness, addressing business needs as well as long-term technical direction, including strategy for handling technical debt
Contribute to the Tech roadmap and ensure that the code base structure and code architecture are always improving.
Work closely with the Apps Product Owner to support prioritization and coordination in the team
Promote modern engineering and agile development practices, as well as a collaborative team culture, within your team and across the organization
Identify team staffing needs and recruit outstanding mobile apps development talent since the teams are constantly growing.
Own the occasional project
Be a part of the Tech Management team and contribute to our Tech Strategy and Target Architecture design.
Report to the CTO
Who you are
Passionate about building and leading native apps development team(s), with a technical background (preferably a former apps developer).
Proven track record of 4+ years of leading apps development team(s) in an agile development environment, preferably including remote team members
Experience working with high-traffic volume apps and large-scale data sets
Good understanding of current and emerging apps technologies, frameworks, and tools
A self-driven leader who takes initiative, demonstrates accountability, and collaborates naturally across teams, with strong written and spoken English (Swedish is not a requirement for this role)
Experience recruiting developers is a plus
About Flightradar24
Flightradar24 is the leading flight tracking and aviation data provider, leveraging the world's largest ADS-B network. Our B2C platform serves millions, while our B2B solutions empower airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders with essential operational insights.
All this is made possible thanks to our globally distributed network of 50,000+ radio receivers that feed real-time aircraft data into the Flightradar24 platform. Over a billion database entries are added each month and we are processing several years of historical data totaling many terabytes. Our proprietary flight tracking data is industry leading and even investigative government agencies from around the world rely on it for aviation accident investigations.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Contribute to the value which Flightradar24 creates both for B2C and B2B but also for humanity.
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Being part of a diverse team with 30+ nationalities and 6 continents represented
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flightradar24 AB
(org.nr 556895-1213)
Kungsgatan 12-14 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9282882