Engineering Manager - Data & Analytics
2025-04-09
This is us
Qinshift and Avenga merge together to start a new era of technology that matters. Leveraging the power of innovations, we are on a journey to shape the future of work, and we are inviting you to co-create it with us.
This is the job
As an Engineering Manager within Data & Analytics one of your most important tasks will be to create and cultivate a community that's built on sharing knowledge, a sense of belonging and a high level of collaboration. You will lead this community by example, not just by being a strong leader who acts as a role model - but also by being someone who can deep-dive into a technical issue and facilitate a possible solution. You'll do this by staying up to date with industry trends, new technologies and best practices whilst working on different projects for at least 80% of your time.
Your team will consist of a group of professionals who you will encourage to grow and evolve in their individual trajectories. You'll conduct regular performance evaluations and provide constructive feedback that involves clear objectives suited for the team member. You will resolve disputes between employees and technical discussions with clients if needed.
You will work actively, both globally and locally, to find fulfilling assignments for the team and balance the workload within the team to ensure the utilization goals are met. You will ensure company processes and standards are followed within the team, share relevant information and most importantly drive a positive culture where all team members contribute. You will collaborate both globally within your competence as well as locally within Engineering.
This is you
To succeed as an Engineering Manager within Data & Analytics, we believe that you have an extensive background as a data engineer, BI-consultant, or similar roles to be able to help and guide your team. You're well versed in databases, DWH-solutions and are used to working within the Azure-platform. You have designed, built and maintained scalable data pipelines and architectures. With your prior experience you're also familiar with best practices, and overall know-how in which the team members are working with.
You're passionate about the well-being and development of your team-members and you thrive in a role where you can inspire and bring out the best in them. With your prior experience in leading teams or projects you know how to address uncertainties and help facilitate the business going forward. This might come in the form of giving and receiving direct feedback but also prioritizing the right tasks.
You're experienced in the consulting role and consider yourself versatile regarding different technologies, agile methods, and technical solutions. With a genuine interest in technology, you help your team evolve within their competence development and making the right technical decisions. You consider yourself a communicative and flexible individual who is able to create long-lasting relationships built on trust.
Skills:
Preferred experience as a manager, team lead or similar roles
A couple of years of experience with SQL, Python, and/or Scala
Broad knowledge of concepts and architecture within Data Warehouse and more modern solutions such as Medallion/Lakehouse architecture
A good understanding of DevOps processes, version control, CI/CD practices
Comfortable in Swedish and English, both spoken and written since this is a global company
Experience with Azure analytics platforms such as Synapse Analytics, Microsoft Fabric, or Databricks - or comparable data services on other cloud platforms (e.g., AWS or GCP).
What awaits you at Avenga xQinshift?
Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more.
We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength.
