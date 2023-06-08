Engineering Graduate Programme
DS Smith Packaging Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Värnamo Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Värnamo
2023-06-08
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DS Smith Packaging Sweden AB i Värnamo
, Gnosjö
, Göteborg
, Mariestad
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for outstanding and dynamic Engineering graduates to join our graduate scheme to begin in September 2023. We are a forward-looking company with a desire to remain both innovative and sustainable in an increasingly global market. We are looking for highly motivated, emotionally intelligent, hardworking, articulate communicators like you to help us achieve our growth aspirations.
Who are DS Smith?
We are the leading provider of packaging solutions and Europe's biggest recycler. We have a unique supply cycle strategy with an industry leading approach to sustainability: we want the brightest new ideas to continually improve our design, innovation and entrepreneurship. That's where you come in; every role at DS Smith plays a part in helping us reduce that carbon footprint.
Locations
Within our Engineering Graduate Programme for 2023 we're offering opportunities across the following locations*:
Germany (Arenshausen, Nordlingen)
Sweden (Varnamo)
Portugal (Esmoriz)
France (Velin)
• Locations may change depend on requirements. To get the best out of the programme, we require candidates to be fully mobile.
About the programme
Our scheme runs for two years and will give graduates the foundations to succeed in Engineering with different placements across the course of the programme. You'll go on a rigorous development programme to give you the skillsets to succeed in these areas, whilst also developing you into becoming a DS Smith future leader. You'll be paired up with a mentor and be given first class training from our external partner to develop leadership capabilities and be offered opportunities to put everything you've learned into practice.
Within Engineering you'll have placements within maintenance (where we ensure that our machines are always running and keeping our factory flowing) and process (where you'll look at how we maximise the performance of our machines to increase speed whilst reducing cost and waste. You'll also undertake a Continuous Improvement placement where you will review all our processes to determine where we can be more effective and reduce waste in our mission to be the most sustainable packaging company.
Your placements will take place within either our Packaging or Paper businesses. Our Packaging solutions team provide sustainable packaging solutions, which considers the entire supply cycle and supports some of the biggest brands in the world. Whilst our Paper business manufactures sustainable corrugated case materials, specialty papers and high performance papers for packaging production. Whichever business you end up in, you'll play a key part in developing bespoke strategies and provide a high quality sustainable product.
Alongside the role specific skills you'll develop, you'll be in a cohort of graduates and together we'll offer you a world class development programme which will support you in becoming one of our future leaders.
In year one the focus is on understanding yourself; your skills, your strengths and how to realise your potential.
In year two your development will be about understanding others, how to work effectively in teams and how to support others.
You'll then be in charge of your own career pathway, whether you become a leader or a specialist, we'll help you find that perfect home at DS Smith.
About you
To be considered for this scheme you must have as a minimum:
A degree within Engineering (electrical, mechanical, chemical, civil, industrial, structural design or process disciplines) or due to achieve your qualification before September 2023.
Speak fluently in English and the country you're applying within (B2 Level minimum).
Hold the relevant right to work within the country you're applying within.
Be fully flexible and geographically mobile.
Benefits
A competitive salary.
A range of other benefits depending on the country you're applying within.
• Successful applicants will need to be available to begin their first placement on September 4th 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ds Smith Packaging Sweden AB
(org.nr 556036-8507)
Wellvägen 2 (visa karta
)
331 92 VÄRNAMO Arbetsplats
Division Värnamo Och Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där DS Smith Packaging Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7865391