Engineering Graduate Program - Mechanical Design Engineer

Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Ready to join the Engineering Graduate Program?
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
How you will make an impact
You will be part of the XJB and Platform Design team, which consists of approximately 15 engineers focused on hardware design. As a Mechanical Design Engineer, your responsibility will be, together with your team, to design and develop the next generation of High Voltage Power Distribution Units. We emphasize working as a cohesive unit, supporting each other in all areas. As a Design Engineer, you will also:
* Work across various design areas within High Voltage Power Distribution Units, such as busbars, thermal insulation materials, molded plastic parts, and fasteners.
* Generate innovative design ideas to enhance the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of our hardware.
* Collaborate closely with colleagues in the electromobility team and with other departments within Volvo Group, such as production, aftermarket and external suppliers.
Who are you?
As a person, you are outgoing and not afraid to ask questions. You manage responsibilities and deliveries effectively, and you excel at collaborating and contributing within teams. You are proactive, flexible, and open-minded, adapting well to change. Your innovative mindset, combined with your enjoyment of teamwork, allows you to thrive in dynamic environments and drive progress.
To be successful in this position, you should have:
* At least a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or a related field, ideally with an interest in electrical components.
* Relevant coursework in mechanical engineering.
* Experience using CAD tools.
* A solid understanding of GD&T (Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing) basics.
* Fluency in both written and spoken English.
Experience working on design engineering or product development projects (during or outside of school) is a plus.
To qualify for the Engineering Graduate program, you must have completed a bachelor's or master's degree before the program starts but not more than 18 months ago. You should not have more than two years' full-time working experience prior to starting. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and verbal.
What's in it for you?
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2025, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg.
These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
* An opportunity to work with the latest technology
* An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
* Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
* A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
* A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
* Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
The application process
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
The last application date is the 27th of November.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Ersättning
