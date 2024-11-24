Engineering Graduate Program - Hardware Power Electronic Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Are you ready to join the Engineering Graduate program?
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
How you will make an impact
You will be joining the Power Electronic Components team within Electromobility, a group of 10 engineers working on both hardware and software for our on-board charger and electrical power take-off systems. Your primary responsibility will be managing requirements for Power Electronics, focusing on the design and integration of components, particularly their functions and attributes. This will involve close collaboration with stakeholders such as Global Component Responsible, CAD engineers, test engineers, and suppliers to ensure seamless integration into the overall system.
You will also play a key role in external technical decisions and recommendations to ensure timely, high-quality project deliveries. By joining our team, you will contribute directly to the advancement of Electromobility in a dynamic, collaborative environment.
Who are you?
As a person, you are service-minded, communicative, and proactive. Your solution-oriented mindset, analytical thinking, and creative approach enable you to find innovative solutions to challenges. You have a strong desire to learn and expand your knowledge. We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop Electrical Hardware with the customer in focus in an ever-changing environment. You have a broad knowledge within control systems HW, electronics design or power electronics and are used to express yourself within required specifications. You feel comfortable owning and taking responsibility for your components and do so with a great attitude.
Furthermore, you have:
• A Master of Science in Electrical Engineering or Engineering Physics.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
• A good ability of handling customer quality issues and maintenance aspects.
Experience working on electrical engineering projects (during or outside of school) is a plus.
To be qualified for the Graduate Engineering program, you must have completed a master's or bachelor's degree within the past 18 months, and you should not have exceeded two years of full-time working prior to starting.
What's in it for you?
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2025, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
* An opportunity to work with the latest technology
* An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
* Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
* A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
* A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
* Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
The application process
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
.
The last application date is the 27th of November. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
