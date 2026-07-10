Engineering and Quality Leader CA Textile Furnishings
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla chefsjobb i Älmhult
2026-07-10
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
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, Malmö
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Company description
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford.
We are building a better IKEA where we lead the business and create growth in a simplified and better way, based on our culture, values and with customers and people in focus. Creating a better IKEA Purchasing has the aim to ensure that our ways of working enables IKEA to grow and develop according to Growing IKEA Together 2020 and beyond.
We want to continue working close together with all our suppliers with a common goal and plans to optimize our value chain, resulting in better products at lower cost. In order to succeed in this mission, we need to establish IKEA as the preferred employer by attracting those who share the IKEA values, ensuring a systematic development for all co-workers and inspire the co-workers to perform and remain with IKEA.
When you grow, IKEA grows too.
Job description
Your Assignment:
As Engineering & Quality Leader for CA Textile Furnishings; you will report to the Engineering & Quality Manager.
You will drive the engineering and quality development work; including assurance of the compliance, process control and continuous improvement, right from the beginning in product development and creating preconditions for automation. You will co-create the strategy for the Category plans and secure execution, in line with Category goals. The aim is to develop and secure the engineering and quality needs to deliver products satisfying customer expectations in all aspects of Democratic Design.
Other tasks which will be included in your assignment are:
• Responsible for securing performance and execution of the engineering and quality agenda for the Category in cooperation with Category management and Engineering and Quality Manager.
• Support BDMs to plan and develop competences for engineering and quality in the category business teams and at our suppliers based on the needs and development plans in alignment with BDMs.
• Support material transformation and deployment of the solutions in line with Material Plan relevant for the category.
• Secure that Category E&Q priorities are known and taken into consideration when developing specific action plans.
• Lead and support Production and Product Engineers in local or global engineering/improvement/quality projects.
• Lead and support in understanding customer feedback, and development of project/actions to improve customer satisfaction.
• Lead and support product development projects (News/Moves/Improves) in the engineering and quality dimension.
• Lead and support business development team to implement quality assurance at suppliers and create pre-conditions for the suppliers to take full responsibility for their Quality performance.
• Build and maintain relationship with relevant stakeholders in Range Areas, Supply Areas and IKEA retail organization to secure alignment and implementation of actions and achievement of the goals.
As a member of Category Area Textile Furnishings Engineering and Quality team you will contribute to global engineering and quality priorities, co-create ways of working for the whole engineering matrix and search for cross Category sharing and identifying synergy opportunities.
At any time, act as an ambassador of IKEA values and Role Model for Fact-based Business leadership.
Is this the challenge for you?
We offer a challenging role where you will work on a global area and get the possibility to lead the engineering and quality agenda for the category.
As an Engineering and Quality Leader you need to have:
• Proven leadership skills in matrix organizations and ability to influence and make things happen.
• Proven experience in leading business agenda at suppliers.
• Engineering background will be great advantage.
• Very good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering to Democratic Design.
• Very good understanding of the business impact of Quality and customer satisfaction connected to Quality.
• Good knowledge about cost development and production improvement processes.
• Good understanding of IKEA Strategic Landscape, especially the Purchasing and Quality Strategies and IKEA Business model and Business Model for growth.
• Good knowledge about IKEA Purchasing Manual and Supplier Development Process (SDP).
• Good understanding of One IKEA Business Plan Process, IKEA Purchase Development Process (PDP) and Develop Product Offer process (DPOP).
• Good understanding of Category specific material and production processes.
With your analytical and holistic view you lead the business, always acting with the Customer, supplier, total IKEA and Quality in mind. You have the ability to lead on an operational/tactical level with the business strategy in mind. You perform analysis and can draw conclusions to support the right business decision. You have the ability to deliver results through involving, leading, developing and inspiring people in a remote environment, acting like coach and a mentor. You are a good communicator in English, both verbal and written, with the ability to communicate clearly and in a simple way.
Please note that we have a preferred candidate for this position, while we encourage all candidates holding a similar ambition and finding the role interesting to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9999234