Senior Structural CAE Engineer to SeaPattern
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-07-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
We're on a journey and it has only just begun
SeaPattern's growth took off in the spring of 2025. One year later, we are a team of just over 20 people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, but with one thing in common: we are building technology that truly makes a difference.
We work close to reality, close to the systems, and close to each other. What we develop is tested in real-world environments and directly contributes to increasing renewable energy production in existing hydropower plants, without new infrastructure or environmental impact.
What is it like to work at SeaPattern?
Our employees have full ownership of their respective areas. By combining ownership with close collaboration across disciplines, we've created a highly supportive environment for both personal and professional growth. This way of working has enabled us to move rapidly from research and development to real-world deployments and the next phase of industrialization.
Where are we heading?
Interest in our technology is growing rapidly, both in Sweden and internationally. The opportunity ahead is global, and we're building the team that will help make it happen.
We are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Structural Engineer who wants to help shape the next generation of renewable energy technology.
About the Role
As a Senior Mechanical Structural Engineer at SeaPattern, you will play a key role in ensuring the structural integrity, durability, and reliability of our floating hydrokinetic turbine systems.
You will lead the structural design of critical components throughout the product development lifecycle from concept development and prototyping to industrialization and deployment. Working closely with mechanical design engineers, CFD engineers, manufacturing, and testing teams, you will develop robust, efficient, and cost-effective structural solutions capable of operating in demanding marine environments.
This is a role for someone who enjoys solving complex engineering challenges where structural performance, manufacturability, and long-term reliability all matter equally.
Your work will include:
Performing structural analyses and finite element simulations (FEA) to validate and optimize designs.
Developing structural designs for turbine systems and supporting components.
Selecting materials based on structural performance, corrosion resistance, fatigue life, and manufacturability.
Collaborating closely with mechanical design engineers to ensure seamless integration between structural and mechanical systems.
Defining and supporting structural testing, validation, and verification activities.
Evaluating structural performance through simulations, laboratory testing, and field validation.
Driving design improvements based on testing results and operational feedback.
Supporting design reviews, technical documentation, and engineering decision-making.
Continuously improving structural design methodologies, analysis tools, and engineering best practices.
Who We're Looking For
We believe you're an experienced structural engineer who combines strong analytical capabilities with a practical engineering mindset. You enjoy taking ownership, solving technically challenging problems, and working closely with colleagues across multiple engineering disciplines.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in structural analysis, finite element analysis (FEA), or CAE engineering.
Strong knowledge of structural analysis and finite element modelling (ANSYS, Abaqus, or similar).
Experience designing structures subjected to dynamic loading, fatigue, and demanding operating environments.
You are also an engineer who enjoys collaboration, communicates clearly in English, and has a genuine passion for developing next-generation renewable energy technology.
About SeaPattern
Enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked!
At SeaPattern, we're enabling the transition to renewable energy by unlocking the full potential of hydropower. Our modular, floating hydrokinetic turbines are placed in an optimized microgrid, increasing the energy output of existing hydropower plants without new infrastructure or environmental harm.
The system is scalable, affordable, and non-invasive. Our technology also delivers sustainable power in remote areas and mission-critical energy solutions for disaster relief and defense.
Recruitment process
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Skill. We're reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. If you have any questions regarding the process, contact Matilda Ingeson, matilda.ingeson@skill.se
or Lena Johansson, lena.johansson@skill.se
. This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden.
#LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8139876-2120624". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Gelbgjutaregatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
10014605