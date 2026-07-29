Senior GCP Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take technical ownership of a modern GCP platform that supports cloud-native services, shared engineering capabilities, and scalable delivery through an external MSP. This is a role where architecture, platform engineering, and technical governance come together, and where your decisions will shape how the platform grows over time.
You will work close to both business needs and implementation, turning ideas into clear technical direction while making sure code, infrastructure, and delivery standards stay consistent across the platform. If you enjoy combining hands-on platform work with architectural influence, this is a chance to make a real mark in a cloud-first environment.
Job DescriptionYou will own the technical roadmap for the GCP platform and drive the design of future capabilities using modern cloud-native practices.
You will set architectural direction by translating business needs into detailed solution designs and technical Jira stories for execution.
You will act as the final approver for code merged across the platform and uphold internal engineering standards for TypeScript and Python microservices.
You will use and tune internal AI harnesses and agentic workflows to automate pull request reviews, manage repository context, and strengthen platform governance.
You will maintain and evolve Terraform modules for GCP projects, networking, and firewall policies.
You will oversee GitHub Actions workflows, custom NPM packages, and event-driven orchestration with Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, and EventArc.
RequirementsAbility to design and architect GCP platform capabilities using modern cloud-native best practices.
Strong knowledge of TypeScript and Python microservices.
Ability to review and approve code against defined engineering standards.
Experience with Terraform and infrastructure as code for GCP projects, networking, and firewall policies.
Experience with GitHub Actions and CI/CD workflow management.
Knowledge of custom NPM package management.
Knowledge of Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, and EventArc.
Ability to translate business needs into detailed architectural designs and technical Jira stories.
Experience using AI-supported workflows for PR reviews, repository context management, or platform governance.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8139737-2120627". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10014611