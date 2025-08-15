Engineer With Hvac Experience
Do you have a strong technical interest and experience working in project-based environments?
We are now looking for someone who wants to grow and contribute to innovative solutions within the energy sector. This is your chance to influence the technology of tomorrow in a rapidly growing organization! Apply today, as selection is ongoing.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are currently looking for an engineer with experience in HVAC for our client in Ludvika. Ideally, you have a background in mechanical engineering or a similar technical field. You have worked closely with projects or held a project management role, and you thrive in technically advanced environments.
At our client's site, you'll be part of a technology-driven setting where innovation and long-term thinking are key. You'll contribute to projects that make a real impact - both in Sweden and internationally. This is a role where your expertise truly matters, and where you'll have the opportunity to influence both processes and outcomes.
You are offered
• The chance to work with cutting-edge technology in the energy sector
• A workday centered around collaboration, innovation, and long-term development
• A role that offers both technical breadth and opportunities for personal growth
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Participating in technical development projects focused on sustainable energy solutions
• Coordinating cross-functional efforts in complex delivery environments
• Contributing to system design and technical concepts within HVAC and related areas
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has at least 1 year of experience in the HVAC field
• Holds a technical degree in mechanical engineering, energy & environment, or a similar discipline
• Has experience leading projects or driving initiatives within a project setting
• Is fluent in English, both spoken and written, as it is the daily corporate language
• Is available to work full-time on-site in Ludvika
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
