Engineer to Husqvarna AB
2024-07-24
Are you a creative and driven engineer looking to make a significant impact in the field of machine control and electric drive systems? Husqvarna AB is seeking a Specialist Engineer in Gothenburgto join their team.
Assignment Description:
We are seeking a dedicated and innovative Specialist Engineer to join our client, Husqvarna AB. In this role, you will engage in the entire development process, from idea generation and conceptual CAD design to CAE evaluation and prototype creation (e.g., 3D printing) and real-life testing. The position involves close cooperation with various parts of the organization, including project and product management, industrial design, aftermarket, and manufacturing, as well as with suppliers, customers, and external certification bodies. This role offers excellent opportunities for professional growth and the chance to work on diverse and exciting projects.
Tasks:
In this role, you will be responsible for gathering and defining system and component-level requirements, focusing primarily on hardware (HW) and software (SW). You will actively participate in the development of machine control and electric drive systems, emphasizing both HW and SW, and collaborate internally and externally to ensure seamless integration and development. Additionally, you will ensure that the designs are functionally safe and compliant with relevant standards.
You will gain a good understanding of market trends and end-customer needs, integrating these insights into the development process. You will contribute to creating the technology roadmap and aligning with long-term product plans. A key part of your role will involve driving prototype builds, developing HW and SW for prototype machines, such as 3D printed parts and Arduino, and addressing product improvement and field quality issues. You will also build and develop test rigs and automation within the department for both subsystems and complete machines.
Required Skills:
University degree in mechatronics or a related field.
Preferably, experience with hands-on practical work.
Experience with Catia, Smarteam, and Teamcenter is considered beneficial.
Details:
Start Date: 2024-08-19
Duration: 2025-08-18
Location: Jonsered (hybrid)
Estimated Workload: 100%
Working Language: English
Welcome with your application!
Do you think this role suits you, or perhaps someone you know? We are conducting continuous selections and may fill the position before the application deadline. Therefore, do not hesitate-send in your application today!
