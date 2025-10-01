Engineer JavaScript
2025-10-01
What You Will Do:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and deploy front-end solutions.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code primarily using JavaScript and related frameworks.
Participate in code reviews, and continuously improve the codebase by applying best practices and modern development techniques.
Work on building responsive and user-friendly interfaces that enhance user experience.
Assist in debugging and troubleshooting issues across various devices and browsers.
Engage in continuous learning to stay updated with the latest technologies and frameworks in front-end development.
Who You Are:
Proficient in JavaScript, including ES6+ features.
Familiar with front-end frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.js.
Understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and related front-end technologies.
Basic knowledge of version control systems like Git.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Eagerness to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
Effective communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Awesome to Have:
Experience with Node.js and backend integration.
Exposure to Agile development methodologies.
Familiarity with continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
