Engineer in electrical power generation, storage and transmission

2023-04-24
NitroCapt AB is a Sweden-based sustaintech startup that has invented a new affordable, fossil-free chemical process for the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizers account for close to 2% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and the company's ambition is to reduce this substantially. The invented process has a number of unique properties and may become market-disruptive. The company is listed as a top 10 of Nordic cleantech companies 2021, top 3 of Swedish Foodtech startups 2021 and is well financed. The plan is now to create a high-performance, multidisciplinary team of engineers/researchers that, together with leading research partners around Europe, will develop a pilot plant in a first step and then upscale it to commercial production facilities.
You will be engaged in the development and upscaling of a system for the supply of intermittent electrical power to our process, involving a number of components for the generation, conversion, storage and transfer of energy. The aim will be to design and optimize all steps and the overall system to the highest efficiency and to integrate your gained experiences into the commercial plants. You will be a key person in the development of our technology on a short and long term. You will also engage in developing the sites where our factories will be implemented, as well as in marketing activities.
The position is at the NitroCapt headquarter at Green Innovation Park on the SLU campus in Uppsala, Sweden.
• A unique technical challenge that has good chances to literally change the world with a huge impact on industry and global environment
• To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
• An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to set your own and the company's working processes and have a great influence
• To work closely with some of Europe's best researchers and engineers in our fields, in projects coordinated by NitroCapt
• A generous option program, allowing to take part of a future economic growth
• 6 weeks paid vacation per year and other fringe benefits
• You are a highly dedicated electrical power engineer with excellent innovation and problem solving skills
• You have a relevant engineering education on MSc level with an international experience
• You have both very good team working skills and skills in independently running your own tasks and investigations connected to the overall goals
• Requirements: Fluency in English. Proficiency in Spanish and understanding of Swedish and other languages is a merit
• As a person you are enthusiastic, ambitious, initiative-taking, value-driven, flexible and kind
• You have very good communication skills, both regarding oral and written marketing communication as well as regarding high-level technical communication
• You have a willingness to travel and to stay for periods in different countries
Please send your CV and a Cover Letter explaining how you meet the qualifications. Please send your application or any queries to: recruitment @ nitrocapt.com Så ansöker du
