Engineer for Spinning Artificial Spider Silk
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-07-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Animal Biosciences
Join our innovative spider silk research team and be at the forefront of groundbreaking technology! Our research group is dedicated to unravelling the secrets of how spider spin their silk as we focus on understanding the natural mechanisms of protein production, storage, and polymerization. Studying these natural mechanisms has allowed us to develop a biomimetic method to spin artificial spider silk, which is a major part of the current research conducted in our lab. Recently, we achieved a breakthrough, enabling us to produce kilograms of spider silk proteins, which allows us to characterize and improve our spinning methodology far beyond of what has previously been possible. Now, we aim to scale the production of artificial spider silk, and thus seek a talented engineer to help optimize our spinning methods and create the world's first biomimetic spider silk yarn. This is your chance to be part of a pioneering effort to revolutionize textile manufacturing with sustainable and cutting-edge materials.
About the position
You will be part of an excellent team consisting of several PhD students, Postdocs, and Researchers that work on projects related to biotechnological methods for producing recombinant silk proteins, characterization of these, spinning of fibers, protein engineering, and material characterization. Your work in particular will be centred around spinning of artificial spider silk and in detail investigate how different parameters affect the mechanical properties of the silk. This type of work needs out-of-the-box thinking and creativity to tackle the technical challenges that you will encounter. Apart from a basic biochemical understanding a prior technical experience would be highly useful as you will be involved in designing and testing custom-made equipment that is precisely adapted to serve the needs of the spider silk proteins.
The applicant is expected to actively engage in the project and seek solutions to technical problems encountered, interact with the other team members, be active at journal clubs and meetings, write reports, and have a positive attitude. You will be involved in planning and responsible to execute the experimental work together with your colleagues. In addition, you will participate in analysing and interpreting the data. You are also expected to present your work in oral and written forms.
Your profile
Key qualifications include:
• Master's or PhD in relevant subjects (Material Science and Engineering, Biotechnology, Protein Biochemistry, Bioprocessing, Mechanical Engineering, Polymer Science). Alternatively several years of working experience in one of these fields.
• Previous experience in fiber spinning or demonstrable technical skills in related areas are advantageous.
• Excellent knowledge in English, with a minimum C1 level in reading, writing, and listening.
We are looking for someone who is:
• Positive and Ambitious: Enthusiastic and driven to contribute to pioneering research and development.
• Thorough: Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
• Collaborative: Enjoys working in a team-oriented environment and effectively communicates with colleagues.
• Deadline-Oriented: Able to manage time efficiently and meet project deadlines.
If you are passionate about cutting-edge materials science and excited about the opportunity to work on revolutionary projects, we encourage you to apply.
About us
The spider silk biomimetics group at SLU is a highly productive group that has secured several grants from the European Research Council, the Olle Engkvist Stiftelse and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, which vouch for a continued high level of research activities. We are dedicated, ambitious and have a friendly atmosphere. In addition, by being part of our group you will gain access to a large number of cutting-edge instruments for protein production, biophysical characterization, and fiber spinning. You can read more about us here: https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/anna-rising/
The department is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and pet animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases.
For more information about the department visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/Animal-Biosciences/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
If the applicant is not a native English speaker, an official certificate stating the level of English proficiency is required.
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-08-26.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Anna Rising firstname.lastname@slu.se 070-9744888 Jobbnummer
8786621