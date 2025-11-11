Engine Systems & Tools Designer
2025-11-11
Are you passionate about designing the systems and tools that power game creation?
Do you enjoy shaping workflows that make development smoother and more intuitive for artists, programmers, and designers?
Join our Engine & Tools team as an Engine Systems & Tools Designer, and help us bridge the gap between the engine development team and our users.
At Paradox, we are a vibrant mix of game developers and publishers, known worldwide for our strategy games. We're passionate about our gamers, with an active player base of over five million each month across the globe. We bring our games to life, creating immersive experiences for our ever-growing community.
What You'll Do..
As an Engine Systems & Tools Designer, you'll design and improve systems, tools, and workflows that support developers across multiple projects. You'll work closely with programmers, technical leads, and other disciplines to ensure that our internal tools are intuitive, scalable, and tailored for building our Grand Strategy Games. Your work will directly impact how efficiently our teams create content and build our games.
Key Responsibilities
Design workflows, tools, and systems for content creation within the Engine & Tools team.
Act as a central contact for understanding and shaping tools and requirements within the engine development team.
Collaborate with programmers and stakeholders to ensure that tools align with both technical feasibility and creative needs.
Influence tool development based on current usage, priorities, and long-term goals.
Identify opportunities for shared technology and cross-project workflows.
What We're Looking For
3+ Years experience in UX or workflow design-preferably within game development tools and workflows.
Strong understanding of the needs of technical and creative users (artists, designers, programmers).
Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Adobe XD, or other flowcharting software.
Familiarity with game development engines and tools (Unreal, Unity, or proprietary equivalents).
Good interpersonal skills for working closely with programmers and other disciplines.
Comfortable communicating in English, both written and spoken.
Good to have skills
Experience in C++ and Python to easier communicate with our programmers.
Working at Paradox means being part of a team that values creativity and quality, where you can make a difference and shape the world of strategy gaming. We embrace our nerdy culture, regularly interact with our fans through forums and events, and end each Friday with a social hour to unwind and connect.
