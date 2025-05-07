Energy Engineer
2025-05-07
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Factory Sustainable Solution team, part of Business Sector Key Components, Plant Solutions & Channel Management in Processing Equipment AB, is recruiting an Energy Engineer. The position is located in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
By offering optimised energy solutions on factory or line level, we enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint while also reducing their utility costs. The Centre of Expertise is responsible for the full factory understanding with regards to heat recovery and energy balance as well as water, wastewater management and CIP optimisation.
We are seeking a talented and motivated Energy Engineer to join our dynamic team. Practical experience in combination with a University degree is an advantage.
As an Energy Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing tailored energy and utility systems, including solar thermal, heat pumps and refrigeration units. You will conduct comprehensive energy assessments to identify opportunities for efficiency improvements and create competitive solutions that optimize performance and improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). You will collaborate closely with customers to understand their needs and provide customized solutions, preparing and presenting detailed proposals and quotations. Staying updated on industry trends and best practices will be essential to your role.
Offer optimized solutions to reduce environmental footprint and utility costs.
Design and develop tailored energy and utility systems, including heat pumps and refrigeration units.
Conduct energy assessments to identify efficiency improvements.
Create competitive solutions to optimize performance and improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Collaborate with customer to understand their needs and provide customized solutions.
Prepare and present detailed proposals and quotations.
Work closely with the Project Organization and other stakeholders.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices.
We believe you have
University degree in Chemical Engineering Unit Operations, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, or related field.
5+ years of experience as an Energy Consultant or similar.
Strong knowledge of energy assessment techniques and tools.
Proven experience in designing energy utility systems, including heat pumps and refrigeration plants.
Familiarity with regulatory standards and compliance.
Knowledge of steam systems and unit operations.
Proficiency in relevant software for Process Flow Diagrams and P&IDs.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to
create detailed and compelling proposals and quotations.
work independently and as part of a team.
travel for customer meetings and site assessments
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-05-21.
To know more about the position contact the Hiring Manager Andreas Rönnfors at +46 46 36 1554
Questions about your application contact the Recruiter Rita Nécsei at +3623885380
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
