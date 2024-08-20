Employees to agricultural operations
2024-08-20
Menhammar Stud Farm breed, train and race some
of the world's best trotting horses.
Menhammar Farm continues to develop its agricultural operations and is seeking a skilled employee with a focus on crop cultivation and machinery.
The farm's activities include:
Agriculture, forestry, and wildlife management
Property management
Stud farm and horse breeding
Racing and training activities in harness racing
The agricultural area covers approximately 700 hectares of arable land and pastures, along with a smaller herd of about 50 Hereford cattle. The main production includes forage and cereal crops for sale.
Crop cultivation is gradually transitioning toward sustainable practices in alignment with our overall sustainability efforts.
The farm operates a modern machinery fleet that continuously adapts to the development of fossil-free sustainable agriculture. For example, most of the farm's motorized machinery runs on HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) or is electrically powered. Solar panels, wind turbines, and a biofuel boiler designed to burn horse manure/chips are additional examples.
Job Description:
You will work as part of a team of 4 people responsible for agricultural operations, within the organizational area of Operations. Your main tasks will involve operating machinery related to crop cultivation and maintenance, as well as other common tasks on the farm.
You will play a crucial role in crop production and collaborate with the Farm Manager and Operations Manager to plan and execute farming activities. Your knowledge and commitment will contribute to the development of our team.
Given the farm's role in supporting other activities, it's important that you enjoy working both independently and alongside colleagues.
We use modern IT technology for planning and monitoring, and we also collaborate with external advisors to support our operations.
Qualifications:
We are in a developmental phase and seek candidates with agricultural education, preferably with a focus on machinery operation, and practical experience in crop cultivation and machinery handling.
You should be curious, positive, detail-oriented, and responsible. Your desire to contribute to a high-potential business is essential.
A valid B driver's license is required, and having a C license or other relevant qualifications is advantageous.
Our Offer:
As an employee at Menhammar Farm, you'll enjoy several benefits, including favorable housing arrangements, access to wellness programs, health check-ups, and subsidized meals through the Rikskortet lunch benefit.
Menhammar Farm operates under a collective agreement.
You will receive a well-planned introduction to your new workplace.
Application:
We review applications continuously, so please submit yours as soon as possible.
All applications and inquiries will be treated confidentially.
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Operations Manager Ulf Segerström (ulf.segerstrom@menhammar.com
) or HR Susann Lejon (susann.lejon@soyagroup.com
).
