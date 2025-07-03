Embedded Test & Validation Engineer
Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification, development of autonomous vehicles and so much more? Then we want to meet you!
The ALTEN Stockholm office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Stockholm team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
TEST & VALIDATE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS: DEVELOP, EXECUTE, AND OPTIMIZE TEST STRATEGIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS, ENSURING ROBUST PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY IN REAL-WORLD SCENARIOS.
WORK WITH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY: VALIDATE A WIDE RANGE OF COMPONENTS, FROM ECUS TO ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS (ADAS), INFOTAINMENT, POWERTRAIN, AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLATFORMS.
COLLABORATE WITH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS: INTERFACE WITH DEVELOPERS, SYSTEM ARCHITECTS, AND PRODUCT MANAGERS TO REFINE SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS AND DRIVE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT.
PROBLEM-SOLVING & DEBUGGING: IDENTIFY AND TROUBLESHOOT ISSUES THROUGH BOTH HARDWARE-IN-THE-LOOP (HIL) AND SOFTWARE-IN-THE-LOOP (SIL) TESTING ENVIRONMENTS, ENSURING RELIABLE AND EFFICIENT FUNCTIONALITY.
DRIVE INNOVATION: HELP OUR CLIENTS ACCELERATE THEIR AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATIONS, FROM CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION, ENSURING THAT OUR SOLUTIONS MEET THE HIGHEST STANDARDS OF QUALITY.
WHO ARE YOU
We are looking for engineers with 3 + years of previous experience in development and testing of embedded systems. Depending on your background and interest the role can vary from test & validation to also include technical lead.
You should have competencies such as:
Python, Java, C, C++
HiL or SiL
CAN, CANOE / CANalyzer or similar tools.
ISO-26262
Experience in the automotive industry.
Meritorius:
Jenkins, Selenium and CI/CD.
ISTBQ certification.
DOORS.
Previous experience from setting up test benches.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
