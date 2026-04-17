Embedded Systems Engineer, Brake Systems
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a development environment focused on embedded systems within brake and air supply functions for vehicles. The assignment combines hands-on software work with a broader system perspective, where you help support both Brake Systems and Electrical Parking Brake in an area that is central to vehicle performance and reliability.
This is a role for you if you enjoy working close to the product, moving between development, testing, documentation, and coordination. You will collaborate with several stakeholders across R&D and contribute to both daily progress and longer-term system ownership. It is an exciting opportunity to work with embedded technology in a complex automotive setting where you can influence both functionality and quality.
Job DescriptionYou will develop software and functionality for brake systems and electrical parking brake solutions.
You will support system ownership activities within brake systems and air supply.
You will create, update, and maintain system documentation.
You will test software in vehicles and on test benches to verify functionality and quality.
You will support and coordinate with stakeholders across the development organization.
You will help drive day-to-day progress in an environment where several parallel tasks and interfaces need to be handled at the same time.
RequirementsM.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, or a similar field.
Experience with embedded systems, preferably in vehicles.
Experience in software development for embedded systems.
Fluent Swedish.
Ability to work in a structured and analytical way while managing multiple parallel tasks.
Nice to haveEnglish.
Knowledge of the electrical system used in the client's vehicle platform.
Experience with the client's tools and methods within R&D.
Driving licence C, CE, or D.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7593462-1953930". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9862362