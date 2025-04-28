Embedded SW developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are seeking a skilled Embedded Software Developer to contribute to the development of next-generation telematics products and services.
being a consultant
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. As your digital enablement partner, we apply our talent-first approach to accelerate your digital journey, helping you unleash your potential and unlock unseen opportunities.
about randstad digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Responsibilities
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will:
Develop embedded software for Volvo's telematics products.
Work with C++ development, software architecture, and system verification.
Collaborate in a Scrum team, taking on various tasks from the backlog.
Ensure seamless integration of embedded solutions with vehicle systems.
Contribute to automatic test development and software validation.
Apply agile methodologies and participate in continuous improvement efforts.
We are seeking a skilled Embedded Software Developer to contribute to the development of next-generation telematics products and services. The main product is an information system in an embedded environment that communicates with various vehicle systems and a back-office system. Key product features include Fleet Management, Uptime services, and other connected services. We use an agile approach and focus on continuous improvement. We are looking for a team player who is proactive, creative, and takes responsibility. Our Scrum teams work with C++ development, software architecture, subsystem verification, and requirements. Team members are expected to handle a variety of tasks from the backlog, while also specializing in specific competence domains.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Minimum 5+ years of experience in embedded software development.
Proficiency in C++17 and C++20.
Experience with Python and Embedded Linux.
Experience with automatic test development.
Master's degree in electronics/computer engineering or equivalent.
Excellent spoken and written English.
Meritorious:
Scrum Master role experience.
Experience working in agile teams.
Knowledge of Yocto and software architecture.
Experience in Automotive or Telecommunications industries.
Networking (security and routing) knowledge.
Knowledge in the wireless connectivity domain.
Excellent spoken and written Swedish.
Experience with CommonApi and OpenSSL.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9307788