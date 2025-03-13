Embedded Software Engineer within automotive
Carabiner AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carabiner AB i Göteborg
Embedded software engineer within automotive
Are you someone with embedded software development experience and looking for a new challenge? Do you like working in an entrepreneurial technology excellence company? We welcome applications from both senior and talented junior engineers!
About the role
Your main tasks include development of embedded software. As a Software Engineer at Carabiner you will work with some of the world's largest brands in the automotive industry. We have strong ties into the area of autonomous vehicles as well as electromobility. What we are looking for are developers who feel ownership of what they develop and see the development language as just one of the tools used in their craft. We'll be happy if you also want to contribute to how we can strengthen and develop the Carabiner offering in the area.
About you
You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or other relevant technical field of study. You have at least 6 years of documented experience from embedded software development, preferably no less than 2 years in the automotive industry.
Programming language: C++/C, Python
Protocols: CAN, LIN, FlexRay
Tools: GiT, JIRA, SVN, MatLab, Simulink
Software processes / standards: ASPICE, ISO 26262
It is also meritorious if you have;
• Experience from development of autonomous drive, driver assistance systems or electromobility.
• Hands on experience as software architect, continuous integration and configuration management.
• Experience from model-based development.
As a person
You share our passion for security and functional safety! You have a high integrity and excellent communication skills. You are a reliable team player, comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way to deliver upon expectations!
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety. Our company is built upon the idea to contribute to a safer world. We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. Here at Carabiner, you will have a chance to join a highly specialized and diverse team at Carabiner, a chance to develop your skills in a highly dynamic working environment and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions. We nurture continuous competence development.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application! We welcome applications from both senior and talented junior engineers and will start the recruitment process immediately.
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. We welcome your application by April the 10th, 2025 at the latest. Mark your application with 'Embedded Software Engineer April 2025'.
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10
E-post: career@carabiner.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carabiner AB
(org.nr 559022-4258), http://www.carabiner.se
Korsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9221076