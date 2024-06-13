Embedded Software Engineer to Axis Communications in Lund!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-06-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a junior embedded software developer with skills in C-programming who is passionate about teamwork, enjoy working close to HW? Now you have the opportunity to take part in an exciting journey to further develop the foundation in Axis devices.
You will join the Core Platform Internal Chips team, that is responsible for the part of the core software platform that makes sure that the internal chips can perform its best in terms of video subsystem performance, image quality, radar processing and power management. This is the foundation for the majority of Axis fantastic camera products.
You will work in agile, independent and empowered teams consisting of 6 developers driving core software platform development and maintenance.
The position is hands-on in a very skilled and technically strong team that values individual growth, teamwork and great spirit. Experimenting and developing new functionality to enhance the platform portfolio will be part of your daily work. You will work in the core platform with Linux kernel and device drivers in the core runtime environment with focus on the radar subsystem and power management. Included in your responsibilities is enabling new product features and mastering complex problems. You will play an important part in optimizing the embedded system performance and of course, you will continue the thrilling development path until launch of new competitive products.Publiceringsdatum2024-06-13Profil
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar
• Experience with C-programming is required
• Familiarity with Linux is required
• Experience with power management in embedded systems is very meritorious
• Knowledge of Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins is meritorious
• Enjoy and comfortable with agile working methodologies
You are challenged by, and enjoy, driver and framework development, complex bug hunting, optimization and to truly enhance quality in the platforms and products being developed. As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the different agile working methodologies used within the teams. You are an energetic and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work unsupervised
If you believe that you will be the right person for this position, then we are very happy to receive your application! We will handle the incoming applications as we receive them.Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
William Abrahamsson malmo.professional@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
8748030