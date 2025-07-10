Embedded Software Engineer To Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
2025-07-10
ASSA ABLOY is now looking for an Embedded Software Engineer to help develop intelligent solutions for the automatic revolving doors of the future. You will combine programming expertise with creative problem-solving in a team where your skills will be highly valued. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Embedded Software Engineer in the Revolving and Security Doors Product Unit at ASSA ABLOY, you'll play a key role in developing and maintaining embedded software solutions for ASSA ABLOY's automatic revolving doors. Your work will focus on enhancing both safety and user experience through innovative and reliable software design. You'll collaborate closely with product managers, hardware engineers, and quality teams in a cross-functional environment to deliver high-performing, industry-leading door solutions.
You are offered
• A dynamic role where you'll lead new development initiatives while shaping the next-generation software architecture for ASSA ABLOY's revolving doors.
• A stable position with attractive employment benefits, including flexible working hours, the possibility to work from home, wellness allowances, and more.
• Opportunities for continuous learning and career development, whether through online training, leadership programs, or skills enhancement.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing embedded software solutions for pedestrian traffic systems, using C/C++ and embedded systems architecture. You will work with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and development for microcontrollers, as well as communication protocols such as CAN, UART, SPI, and I2C. You will actively contribute to quality assurance to ensure high standards in code quality, maintainability, and performance.
Responsibilities include analyzing complex problems, developing efficient solutions, and providing technical support and troubleshooting for software-related issues. Advanced debugging tools and modern problem-solving techniques will be used to ensure that ASSA ABLOY's solutions comply with industry standards and regulations.
The role also includes taking ownership of your personal skill development and actively contributing to the team's continuous technical growth.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate holding a Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field
• Someone who has professional experience in embedded systems development
• A person with solid knowledge of C/C++ programming
• Someone who communicates fluently in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Please note that the recruitment process is paused during weeks 29-32 due to the vacation period.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Learn more about Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
