Embedded Software Engineer
2025-05-19
Embedded Software Engineer
Location: [Gothenburg]
Company: Agile Resources AB
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Software Engineer to join our dynamic team. You will be instrumental in the development and testing of embedded systems focused on automotive and industrial applications. If you thrive working on low-level software, real-time systems, and enjoy using the latest tools and methodologies, this is the role for you.
What You'll Do
Develop embedded software in C/C++ for microcontrollers.
Utilize AUTOSAR, Simulink, and TargetLink for system modeling and automated code generation.
Write and execute unit, integration, and system-level tests to ensure software quality.
Debug embedded systems using tools such as CANalyzer, oscilloscopes, and logic analyzers.
Automate repetitive tasks using Python or Bash scripting.
Collaborate with the team using Git, Jira, and CI/CD pipelines.
Ensure compliance with safety standards
What We're Looking For
Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer, or Embedded Systems Engineering.
Minimum 2-5 years of experience in embedded software development in Automotive field.
Proficient in Embedded C/C++.
Strong understanding of communication protocols: CAN, SPI, I2C, UART.
Experience with AUTOSAR and code generation tools.
Scripting skills in Python or Bash.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and embedded build systems.
Nice to have
Previous experience in Automotive companies
Experience with Model-Based Design tools like Simulink and TargetLink.
Exposure to embedded system testing and validation tools.
Knowledge of MISRA C guidelines and ISO 26262 safety standards.
Why Join Agile Resources AB?
Work on exciting, global engineering projects.
Learn and grow alongside expert teams.
Benefit from a flexible and supportive work culture.
Apply Now!
Send your CV to: neethi.gopinadh@agile.nu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: neethi.gopinadh@agile.nu
