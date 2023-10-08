Embedded Software Engineer
2023-10-08
Work Description and Responsibilities:
We are looking for an Engineer who wants to work with the design of software architecture, implement embedded software, and develop test framework. Your job role: Specify, design, implement, verify and integrate embedded software solutions enabling new capabilities for platform SW.
Experience and Skills Required:
Software Engineer with a BSc/MSc (or a similar background in Embedded Software, Electronics, Physics). Interested in embedded real time systems programing, software architecture, design or verification. Skills in C, Python, Git, Jira are beneficial
Proficient in communication in English, both verbally and in writing
Enjoying both teamwork and more independent lines of work
Ability to work in a global environment with various cultures.
Additional info:
