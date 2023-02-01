Embedded Software Engineer
Do you want to join a dynamic, agile development team, directly contributing to the Volvo Group transformation towards sustainable mobility?
We develop and maintain the embedded software platform for the electric and H2 technologies that we are going to introduce in the near future. In practice we need to develop the next generation embedded SW for all our in-house control systems and we are now in search for new innovative coworkers.
The software platform provides a large set of generic software services, like electronic hardware abstraction, central diagnostic functions and various communication tasks. The development is targeting advanced Powertrain multi core CPU's and electronics.
We can offer you a position as Embedded Software Engineer where you will be in the heart of the development of future electronic powertrain solutions. You will work with the design of software architecture, implement embedded software and develop test frameworks. We can offer you both fun and exciting challenges.
Our team at Powertrain Electrics & Electronics develop embedded solutions for engines, transmissions, hydrogen and full electrical/hybrid powertrains for the complete Volvo Group. We are a global team and you will join our core software development center located in Göteborg (Lundby area).
Your role in our agile team:
Specify, design, implement, verify and integrate embedded software solutions enabling new capabilities for our in-house developed SW platform.
Contribute to infrastructure, tools and evolution of our Continuous Integration framework and our Agile communities.
We believe that you:
are open-minded, pro-active, provide ideas and drive them to resolution.
are willing to bring solutions from system design to verification.
enjoy both teamwork and more independent lines of work.
are a software Engineer with a BSc/MSc (or a similar background in Embedded Software, Electronics, Physics).
are skilled in embedded real time systems programming, software architecture, design or verification. C and Python are important parts of your skillset.
are fluent in English.
For more information, please contact Tobias Pettersson, Manager department BF63680, Embedded Software Platform Emob and Diagnostic. Phone: +46313222382
