Embedded Software Engineer - Robotics

We are looking for Embedded Software Engineers to join our Robotics department in Jönköping.
Technology increasingly makes highly efficient electrical battery alternatives possible, displacing the need for petrol-powered tools. In Jönköping, we have all functions under one roof and a flat organization, which results in effective, fast work and easy collaboration.
The team in Jönköping has long collective experience in developing outdoor products and robotics, and together we sprint towards innovations and business opportunities.
Would you like to be a part of this innovative, fun, and inspiring workplace with an open climate and open-minded approach? A place where we are working on exciting products and finding solutions using new technologies and methods - taking us to the next level. A place where we value creativity and innovative ideas and truly work with the motto of freedom with responsibility.
Be a part of a strong team and join us in developing the future!
About the company
Globe Technologies, part of Greenworks (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., is a young company, a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production, exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality, and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks, Powerworks, and Cramer.
Our HQ and production facilities are in China. Our office for Canada and the USA is in North Carolina. EMEA office is in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center is in Jönköping. Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in the industry in the next coming years. To enjoy some of our products, go to https://cramertools.com/se/sv/products/robotgrasklippare
The Role
Be part of an agile Software development team and impact the development of products for tomorrow's autonomous lawnmowers-a team with great possibilities and authority to act freely. You will be included in all development stages, from an idea/concept to the final release, working on new innovative technologies and concepts of embedded systems.
You will work closely with our other teams in Jönköping within mechanics, system design, Industrial design, UX/UI, operations, electronics, and test. Besides the teams in Sweden, we also work closely with the market and directly with our US and Chinese offices and production site.
We believe you should do the job from where it is best suited, whether at home or at the office.
Qualifications
We value your personal qualities highly, and to succeed, we believe you are driven, methodical, logical, and like to solve problems.
We appreciate applicants with a broad experience range within many technology fields. Knowing Embedded systems, Electronics, and Linux is highly merited but not a must.
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software, Electronics, IT, or similar. If not, you have acquired comparable knowledge through work experience.
You have at least 3-5 years of professional Embedded software development experience and have some knowledge in:
- C/C++
- Embedded
- ROS
- Bluetooth, WiFI, RTK, etc
This job requires you to express yourself well in English verbally and in writing.
The Application
If you want to join us on this exciting journey, send your resume and a short letter describing why you are the perfect fit as soon as possible. Please note that selection will be ongoing, and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
For more questions regarding the position, please contact:
William Artan: mailto:William.artan@globetech.com
