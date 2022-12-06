Embedded Software Engineer - 402057
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Are you looking for a new challenge and want to bring new green solutions to the world market? If you are driven by quality assurance and want to learn about the interesting field of railway and signaling, please let us get to know you!
We are currently looking for an Embedded Software Engineer in Stockholm.
Your mission:
As an Embedded Software Engineer you will be responsible for developing and maintaining new and existing products that are part of the train onboard platform, while ensuring safe and reliable system performance. This requires experience in software design and implementation together with an understanding of overall system architecture and requirements.
The main part of the work scope is developing and maintaining design specifications and software architecture together with software implementation.
Your responsibilities will include:
Contributing to the elaboration of the software specification & architecture, in collaboration with the software architect
Developing software components:Performing the software components detailed design & coding
Setting up the software development tool chain
Specifying, designing, preparing and performing tests and verifications of your deliverables
Putting software work products under configuration management
Supporting software / software integration, together with the other software designers
Support hardware / software integration, together with the hardware designers
Contribute to standardization by reusing existing solutions or by implementing reusable solutions
Apply processes and standards and contribute to continuous improvement.
Your experience and required competencies:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering or other relevant degree
3-4 years of embedded software development experience in a relevant industry (e.g. industrial control, aerospace, automotive, medical)
Working experience with embedded Linux Experience with real-time operating systemsis an advantage
Solid experience in C programming
Fluent in English and good communication skills
Experience with safety-critical software development processes (EN50128 or ISO 26262 / IEC 61508 / IEC 62279) is an advantage.
Why Alstom?
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law.
AGILE
AGILE
You actively identify issues and risks and develop correction plans
You are a problem solver
You act process minded, data-driven and fact based
INCLUSIVE
You accept differences
You excel in collaboration and
communication
You actively support inclusion
RESPONSIBLE
Safety first
You are all responsible to make it happen
